10,000 Nagarrians, 10,000 trees

MUNICH, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, today announced that it has successfully crossed the 10,000-employee milestone. In line with its 'CARING' philosophy that extends to the environment and society, the company will mark this achievement by planting 10,000 trees. Nagarro continues to hire talent aggressively across the world, and especially in Austria, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Romania, Sri Lanka, the UAE and the United States.

Nagarro has been aggressively recruiting talent in the last few months to meet the increased demand from clients seeking to create new digital products and services. By becoming more visible in the job markets and ramping up its hiring operations, Nagarro was able to add over 1,000 professionals in the first quarter of 2021, net of attrition. While a portion of these are fresh graduates to be trained further, these volumes reflect both on the company's improved hiring operations and its confidence in the demand outlook.

"We dream of one day being one of the largest and most prominent companies in our space, so that we can truly fulfil our mission of making distance irrelevant between intelligent people everywhere," said Manmohan Gupta, a co-founder of Nagarro who is deeply involved with the hiring and training of recent college graduates.

Cultivating diversity and equity

Nagarro constantly rolls out new ways to attract strong talent. One of these recruiting initiatives is a women's hiring drive across India, as part of which more than 6,000 fresh graduates were interviewed and evaluated over the last months. In April, 100 new women employees were welcomed at the company in a single day and 50 more are still to join on July 1st. With over a dozen nationalities represented in senior management, cultivating diversity and equity are key themes on the company's agenda.

Giving back to nature to mark special milestone

Nagarro has historically pursued sustainability aspects with the same entrepreneurial passion as it brings to its business. "Besides trying to be the best workplace for software engineers, we strongly focus on being a responsible company that takes great care of nature and society. It is only fitting, therefore, that we have come up with something very special to mark this achievement," said Jon-Erik Trøften, co-founder and Nagarrian resident of nature-loving Norway. "To celebrate the company's special milestone, Nagarro will plant 10,000 trees around the world to individually honor each of the 10,000 Nagarrians and to underline our commitment to a healthier planet."

