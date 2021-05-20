DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video Event | Surface Transforms - Q&A with the Board

Hardman Talks Video Event | Surface Transforms Q&A with the Board

Following their AGM, the Surface Transforms board will appear on a live Q&A webinar on Wednesday 2 June 2021 at 10:00am.

Surface Transforms are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK's only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. They utilise their proprietary next-generation carbon-ceramic material - CCST - to create lightweight brake discs for high-performance applications, including automotive and aircraft brakes. Surface Transforms has extensive in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, including the facilities for manufacturing carbon-ceramic brake discs.

This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards.

The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts.

