France's Butagaz has become the largest shareholder of French rooftop PV installers Soltea and Solewa.From pv magazine France Butagaz, a French energy supplier, said this week that it has acquired majority stakes in PV installers Soltea and Solewa. The double investment is part of Butagaz's strategic plans to diversify into the solar sector. "These future-oriented, economical and carbon-free energy solutions are added to the other services … offered by the Butagaz group to help its customers to consume less and better," it said. Butagaz is trying to establish itself in the commercial PV segment ...

