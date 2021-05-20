The "Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The podcast market in Europe is poised to grow by $630.25 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24%

The market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet and an increase in number of subscription services.

The report on the podcast market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The podcast market in Europe analysis includes the format segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the growth in mobile advertisement spending as one of the prime reasons driving the podcast market growth n Europe during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading podcast market vendors in Europe that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Audioboom Group Plc, British Broadcasting Corp., Deezer SA, Guardian Media Group Plc, SoundCloud Ltd., and Spotify Technology SA.

Also, the podcast market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

