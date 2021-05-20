The "Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The podcast market in Europe is poised to grow by $630.25 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24%
The market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet and an increase in number of subscription services.
The report on the podcast market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The podcast market in Europe analysis includes the format segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the growth in mobile advertisement spending as one of the prime reasons driving the podcast market growth n Europe during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading podcast market vendors in Europe that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Audioboom Group Plc, British Broadcasting Corp., Deezer SA, Guardian Media Group Plc, SoundCloud Ltd., and Spotify Technology SA.
Also, the podcast market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Formats
- Market segments
- Comparison by Formats
- Interviews Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Conversational Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Solo Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Panels Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Repurposed content Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Formats
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Spain Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sweden Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Switzerland Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Aspiro AB
- Audioboom Group Plc
- British Broadcasting Corp.
- Deezer SA
- Guardian Media Group Plc
- SoundCloud Ltd.
- Spotify Technology SA
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1sd62
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005461/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900