Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Director Changes - Correction

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 19 May 2021, Kate Bolsover has been appointed as a non-Executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 834798

19 May 2021