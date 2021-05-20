Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, May 20
Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")
Director Changes - Correction
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 19 May 2021, Kate Bolsover has been appointed as a non-Executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.
Anna-Marie Davis
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 834798
19 May 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de