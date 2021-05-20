ADOMANI, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Zero Nox, Inc.

- California-Based Electric Powertrain Designer to Promote and Sell Envirotech Products Throughout U.S. -

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a Factory Authorized Representative Agreement (the "Agreement") with Zero Nox, Inc. ("ZeroNox"), allowing the Porterville, California-based developer and provider of electric powertrain technology and its integration into electric vehicles to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the United States. ZeroNox is required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck at commencement of the Agreement. The vehicles will initially be used as demonstration vehicles and may also be sold to customers.

ZeroNox sells its technology and its integration into primarily off-highway vehicles it sells, including an expedition vehicle, a utility vehicle focused on the hospitality and service industries, a 14-passenger open-air shuttle vehicle, and forklifts. ZeroNox also designs and installs electric vehicle conversions and offers state-of-the-art maintenance programs for its customers.

"We have known the ZeroNox team for years and highly respect them. We are excited to work with them to access their design, assembly and manufacturing expertise and benefit from their reputation of excellence as a well-respected member of the EV industry" said Envirotech CEO Phillip Oldridge. He continued: "ZeroNox is a great partner for us as we grow given their customer base, their design and operational expertise, as well as their well-respected maintenance department. Partnerships are a key strategy to support our growth, and we look forward to continuing to selectively sign deals like this to capitalize on the growing demand for EV commercial and last-mile vehicles."

"ZeroNox is excited at this opportunity to offer Envirotech on-road vehicles to our already existing and rapidly growing customer base," commented ZeroNox CEO Vonn R. Christenson. "We see a wonderful synergy in bringing together Envirotech's on-highway products and experience together with ZeroNox's expertise from the off-highway space. We look forward to the increased growth this relationship creates for both companies."

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for light to heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

About Zero Nox, Inc.

Zero Nox, Inc. is headquartered in the San Joaquin Valley and specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of electric powertrain technology and its integration into electric vehicles. Our primary focus as an organization is to be the highest performing electric powertrain provider for off-highway vehicles. We strive to consistently develop and improve our powertrain systems and software to outperform the industry. For more information visit www.zeronox.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

