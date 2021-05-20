EML Payments has announced that the Irish regulator is investigating certain PFS activities that fall under its remit, as it has concerns relating to anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing risk management and controls. This relates to business that made up just over a quarter of CY Q121 revenue. EML expects to provide further information to the regulator by 27 May. Aside from that issue for which the outcome is as yet unknown, EML is trading in line with management's guidance for FY21.

