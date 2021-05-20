Anzeige
20.05.2021 | 12:04
Xinhua Silk Road: Westward Journey cultural carnival & China Tourism Day theme event kicks off Tuesday in E China's Lianyungang city

BEIJING, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The launching ceremony of the 2021 Lianyungang Westward Journey cultural carnival and China Tourism Day theme event was held on Tuesday at Huaguo Mountain Scenic Area in Lianyungang, east China'sJiangsu Province.

The 2021 Lianyungang Westward Journey cultural carnival and China Tourism Day theme event kicks off on Tue., at Huaguo Mountain Scenic Area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The event, scheduled to last until December, is aimed at reviewing the classics of Westward Journey, building up the Westward Journey brand image, and enhancing people's sense of cultural acquisition and happiness.

A host of the city's Westward Journey cultural achievements will be displayed in various forms such as cultural performances, exhibitions, product sales, and real-life experiences during the event.

China has long been committed to underpinning the inheritance and promotion of the fine elements in traditional Chinese culture.

It is learned that the event will showcase a total of 10,000 Westward Journey cultural and creative products, intangible cultural creation, as well as award-winning and Westward Journey-themed works.

The Carnival is one of the important activities of the 2nd China Lianyungang e-commerce development conference and 518 online shopping festival, both of which kicked off on Tuesday as well.

In recent years, Lianyungang's e-commerce industry has picked up steam with its online retail sales exceeding 55 billion yuan last year. At present, the city boasts overall 800,000 e-commerce employees.

It is worthy noting that Lianyungang ranked third in the list of top ten Taobao live streaming e-commerce cities in China released by Alibaba's e-commerce platform Taobao in 2020.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/321580.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513523/1.jpg

