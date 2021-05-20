RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SECURITIES 30 PLC

Notice to the holders of all outstanding

£324,760,000 Class A Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643470286 Reg S Common Code: 164347028)

£25,980,000 Class B Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643471680 Reg S Common Code: 164347028)

£14,070,000 Class C Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643471847 Reg S Common Code: 164347184)

£20,570,000 Class D Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643472068 Reg S Common Code: 164347206)

£12,990,000 Class E Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643472142 Reg S Common Code: 164347214)

£14,070,000 Class F1 Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643472498 Reg S Common Code: 164347249)

£7,590,000 Class F2 Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643472738 Reg S Common Code: 164347273)

£12,990,000 Class F3 Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643473033 Reg S Common Code: 164347303)

£30,310,000 Class X1 Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643473462 Reg S Common Code: 164347346)

£5,410,000 Class X2 Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643473975 Reg S Common Code: 164347397)

£8,660,000 Class Z Notes due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643474601 Reg S Common Code: 164347460)

Certificates due March 2050

(Reg S ISIN: XS1643691378 Reg S Common Code: 164369137)

issued by Residential Mortgage Securities 30 plc (the "Issuer")

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders and the Certificateholders that there have been various discussions with Kensington Mortgage Company Limited (in its capacity as indirect holder of the Certificates) in relation to the purchase of the Loans in the Mortgage Pool backing the Notes. Such discussions may lead to the redemption of the Notes (including on or after the Interest Payment Date falling in September 2021 being the Call Option Date) pursuant to Notes Condition 5(d)(i) (Optional Redemption in Full of the Notes upon Sale of the Charge Property to the Certificateholders) and Certificates Condition 4(j) (Optional Redemption in Full of the Notes upon the Sale of the Charged Property to the Certificateholders) but are ongoing and preliminary in nature. There can be no certainty as to the outcome of those discussions.

Noteholders who have queries in relation to the above matters should contact the Issuer via email spvservices@apexfs.com for further information.

Defined terms used in this notice will have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 26 July 2017.

20 May 2021

for and on behalf of

Residential Mortgage Securities 30 plc