Henrik Ceder appointed as new Chief Product Officer at Netigate

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International SaaS company Netigate has recruited Henrik Ceder as the new Chief Product Officer. Henrik has experience working globally, having spent many years in China and leading teams across Asia, the US, and Europe.

Since beginning his career at telecoms giant Nokia in 1999, Henrik Ceder has gone on to gain extensive experience in delivering customer value through leading product teams in tech. He has a strong growth and innovation background from previous roles at Tobii, Camfil and HBK, and has been a board member of SaaS companies across Sweden and China.

"I am delighted to join Netigate. I'm impressed by Netigate's recent recruitment efforts, as well as the new strategic direction. I'm passionate about products in general, and I am on a mission to make Netigate the best feedback solution on the market. I'm very curious about how customers perceive Netigate and how we can support them to integrate Netigate into their feedback processes. My first task is to ensure there is a clear and aligned customer journey and that we have the products necessary to support our customers in achieving success. I want to help companies make better, data-driven decisions based on feedback from their customers and employees," says Henrik Ceder, newly appointed CPO at Netigate.

"Good leaders understand the value of employee engagement and strive to build strong teams and high-performing organizations. After 20 years in various leadership positions myself, it's great to join a company developing solutions to help others succeed. Netigate wants to enable other businesses to reach their full potential with the help of feedback. My ambition in this new role is to facilitate a modern, digital experience, making employee and customer feedback easily actionable."

"Henrik's recruitment is a highly strategic move for us at Netigate. He will complement the management team and take our product to the next level. We are now transforming our offering, and the changes we our doing now will build a solid foundation for global acceleration," says Netigate's CEO, Mikkel Drucker.Henrik will start his new role at Netigate on the 17th of May 2021.

