Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results from four additional holes from its Aureus West Gold Project and announce the successful completion of its Phase One exploration campaign at the Aureus Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The four holes were drilled from the second and third pads of the Phase One program. Holes AW-20-007 from Pad 2 and AW-20-008, AW-20-009 and AW-20-010 are from pad 3, which is approximately 215 metres ("m") east of pad 2 along the main Aureus West gold trend. All holes intersected strongly mineralized broad intervals of near surface gold mineralization. The Aureus West Gold Project is located approximately one kilometre south of the Aureus East Gold Project. Ten holes were completed, totaling approximately 4,600m, in the 2020 drilling program at Aureus West.

Highlights of Phase 1 Final Holes' Assays:

Intersected near surface gold mineralization with strong mineral tenors; AW-20-007: 38.6m grading 1.05 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ; including 0.9m grading 17.55 g/t gold; and AW-20-008: 61.3m grading 1.33 g/t gold ; including 0.6m grading 50.60 g/t gold; and 0.8m grading 34.00 g/t gold; and AW-20-009: 50.3m grading 0.56 g/t gold ; and AW-20-010: 57.6m grading 0.71 g/t gold ; including 0.6m grading 21.30 g/t gold



Aureus West Phase 1 Summary

Gold system at surface, with a current strike length of 1,600m, extending to over 500m at depth and greater than 100m wide, remaining open in all directions (see Figure 1), within a 6km mineralized trend;

Confirmed that high grade gold veins are hosted within an extensive wider gold zone;

Completed 4,665m of new drilling from 10 holes drilled from 3 pads; Previously reported highlights include: 114.5m at 0.50 g/t gold in AW-20-001; and 2.5m at 13.20 g/t gold, including 0.5m at 46.40 g/t gold in AW-20-001 (see press release January 28, 2021) 32.2m at 2.85 g/t gold in AW-20-005; and 20.3m at 3.93 g/t gold in AW-20-006 (see press release March 30, 2021).

Assayed 909m of core from 17 previously unsampled holes which were securely stored Previously reported highlights include: 2.1m at 65.23 g/t gold, including 0.3m at 479.00 g/t gold in 10-SR-111 (see press release August 5, 2020) 21.5m at 2.31 g/t gold, including 0.8m at 42.20 g/t gold in 10-SSR-113 (see press release August 31, 2020) 3.0m at 20.52 g/t gold, including 0.5m at 47.95 g/t gold in 10-SSR-115 (see press release September 9, 2020) 10.6m at 2.08 g/t gold, including 0.6m at 18.10 g/t gold in 10-SSR-116; and 69.4m at 0.5 g/t gold, including 0.4m at 16.54 g/t gold in 10-SSR-118 (see press release September 17, 2020)

Recent prospecting has identified a new opportunity for a gold zone to the south and parallel to the main gold zone

The Phase Two program at Aureus West, consisting of up to 10,000m in 2021, will focus on defining the higher-grade gold domains which are hosted within wide lower grade zones. The drilling will aim to expand the mineralized envelope along strike and down to a depth of 300m from surface while systematically testing the deeper extents of the gold mineralization within this extensive system. Data compilation and preliminary ground exploration suggests the presence of parallel gold systems to the south which the company intends on drill testing during the current campaign. The exploration team will also develop targets to the north of the Aureus West deposit, towards the Aureus East project and will also look to identify new gold mineralization and to close the 900m gap between the two gold systems.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurelius said, "We are very pleased with the results of our Phase One program at the Aureus West project. Our goal was to confirm the presence of high-grade intervals and confirm the presence of mineral haloes, which we have done. Furthermore, the experience gained drilling both Aureus West and Aureus East, provides the opportunity to continually refine the geological model, and improve our drill targeting and selection based on an improved understanding of the orientation and structure of the mineralization." Ashcroft continued, "I want to highlight the fact that this entire program was completed without the benefit of having assay results, so our excellent hit rate is a complete testament to the quality of the geological team operating at site."





Figure 1. Long section of Aureus West showing grade shells and open ground proximal to limited drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/84621_ed21833404bdd879_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Plan map showing Phase 1 drilling along Aureus West gold trend.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/84621_ed21833404bdd879_003full.jpg

"When we acquired these assets, we were excited about the opportunities at Aureus West to both confirm the presence of high-grade gold and to grow the existing gold mineralization. The Phase One drilling has exceeded our expectations," said Jeremy Niemi, VP, Exploration. "We have revealed additional pathways to grow the deposit, and our team has done an exceptional job of delivering on our goals during the global pandemic. We have set the stage for an extremely exciting future at Aureus West."

The Aureus West gold exploration program is focused on growing and developing large near surface bulk tonnage gold resources which not only occur in the series of stacked saddle reef quartz veins, but also in the folded sedimentary host rocks surrounding them. The gold mineralization tends to exhibit thicker intersections along the fold axis of the anticlines. The system extends approximately 6km in an east-west direction and is replicated in a series of horizons to a depth of at least 500m where the system remains open. Historical drilling indicates that the Aureus West gold mineralization continues for over 1.9km toward the west, and historical surface trenches evidence visible gold approximately 5.8km along strike to the south-west of the 2020 drilling program. The eastern margin of the gold mineralization is constrained by the Harrigan-Cove fault, a significant regional structure. From the Aureus West gold trend, the Harrigan-Cove fault extends to the northwest and separates the Aureus West and East gold systems, which are offset by approximately one kilometre of displacement.





Figure 3. Coarse visible gold in drill core from hole SSR-10-111 grading 479.00 g/t gold over 0.3m (refer to press release of August 3, 2020).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/84621_ed21833404bdd879_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Aureus West long section showing hole locations, gold mineralization and target areas. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources are based on limited drilling which suggests the greatest uncertainty for a resource estimate and geological continuity is only implied.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/84621_ed21833404bdd879_005full.jpg

The Aureus West gold exploration program is focused on growing the inferred mineral resource reported in the "Technical Report on the Aureus West Gold Property" dated November 4, 2020, prepared by Greg Mosher, P.Geo., M.Sc. Applied, of Global Mineral Resource Services and filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Aureus West technical report is also available on the Company's website at www.aureliusminerals.com.

Table 1. Aureus West Inferred Mineral Resources

Aureus West Resource Summary Cut-off 2 g/t Au Classification Au Capped g/t Tonnes Troy Ounces Inferred 6.1 269,800 53,200

Planned dilution, at a 0.5m minimum mining width, was included. Neither unplanned dilution nor mining losses were incorporated. Block cut-off = 2 g/t. SG = 2.65. Capping grade: 100 g/t. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resource tonnage and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding. The effective date of this resource estimate is November 4, 2020.

The Company retained Global Mineral Resource Services in 2020 to prepare and address the technical report to Aurelius, based on historical work and the technical report previously filed by a prior owner of the Property. Other than updates to reflect Aurelius' acquisition of the Property and non-material clerical changes, the content of the technical report is consistent with the technical report filed by a prior owner on SEDAR.

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus West

Pad Drillhole From To Length Au g/t 2 AW-20-007 12.0 50.6 38.6 1.05 2 including 12.0 13.0 1.0 6.27 2 including 30.4 31.3 0.9 17.55 2 including 42.6 43.4 0.8 11.05 2 AW-20-007 74.9 83.0 8.1 3.67 2 AW-20-007 181.7 242.7 61.1 0.31 2 AW-20-007 313.7 321.0 7.4 0.50











3 AW-20-008 65.4 71.0 5.7 0.99 3 AW-20-008 74.7 76.8 2.1 1.29 3 AW-20-008 84.9 85.6 0.7 2.65 3 AW-20-008 96.5 98.3 1.9 4.64 3 including 96.5 97.3 0.9 9.46 3 AW-20-008 110.0 110.8 0.8 2.19 3 AW-20-008 127.9 128.5 0.6 10.30 3 AW-20-008 161.0 222.3 61.3 1.33 3 including 173.7 192.3 18.6 2.25 3 including 173.7 186.9 13.2 3.01 3 including 177.8 186.9 9.1 4.18 3 including 186.4 186.9 0.6 50.60 3 including 191.0 191.5 0.5 2.15 3 including 210.6 211.5 1.0 7.93 3 including 221.5 222.3 0.8 34.00











3 AW-20-009 11.0 12.0 1.0 0.58 3 AW-20-009 20.0 20.8 0.8 2.98 3 AW-20-009 64.7 65.9 1.2 0.61 3 AW-20-009 67.8 70.8 3.0 0.75 3 AW-20-009 86.8 137.0 50.3 0.56 3 including 86.8 91.7 5.0 2.24 3 including 89.3 90.0 0.7 5.09 3 including 90.9 91.7 0.8 7.11 3 including 98.6 100.3 1.7 2.56 3 including 98.6 99.1 0.6 5.79 3 including 119.6 120.3 0.7 1.84 3 including 132.0 133.0 1.0 1.35 3 AW-20-009 149.0 149.5 0.5 0.71 3 AW-20-009 176.0 177.7 1.7 3.02 3 AW-20-009 184.0 184.8 0.8 11.05 3 AW-20-009 192.5 195.8 3.3 0.52 3 AW-20-009 231.0 231.9 0.9 1.65











3 AW-20-010 20.0 21.3 1.3 2.92 3 AW-20-010 86.9 144.5 57.6 0.71 3 including 86.9 93.4 6.5 4.03 3 including 86.9 87.7 0.8 8.21 3 including 89.7 93.4 3.8 6.98 3 including 91.0 91.6 0.6 21.30 3 including 97.6 99.0 1.5 1.43 3 including 124.4 130.0 5.7 0.90 3 including 132.0 133.0 1.0 0.69 3 including 143.6 144.5 0.9 0.81 3 AW-20-010 150.0 150.6 0.6 0.67 3 AW-20-010 182.0 183.0 1.0 0.60 3 AW-20-010 282.7 283.7 1.0 1.21

Gold grades in the table above are not capped and intervals may not represent true widths.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Pad Hole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip Pad 2 AW-20-007 547,918 4,978,863 392 120 -69 Pad 3 AW-20-008 548,135 4,978,906 488 170 -77 Pad 3 AW-20-009 548,135 4,978,905 260 170 -75 Pad 3 AW-20-010 548,135 4,978,905 716.5 197 -71.5

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts: the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team experienced in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who may consider additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

For further information please contact:

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng., President and CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (416) 304-9095

www.aureliusminerals.com

