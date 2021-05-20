Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 20
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 19-May-2021
|*NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|195.37p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP12.02m
|Net borrowing level:
|1%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|*The NAV above does not reflect the transfer of assets from Invesco Enhanced Income Limited following the merger as detailed in the Results of the Scheme announcement made on 19 May 2021.
|---
