mce Systems Ltd. ("mce" or the "Company") announces it has entered into a partnership agreement with Tracy Trading ("TRACY") for the distribution of the mce telco monetization solutions in France.

TRACY is a long-standing family-owned business that has been working with the major telecom giants of France for the past three decades providing them with wide range of advanced technological solutions. TRACY will promote mce's Digital Transformation Readiness (DTR) solutions for optimizing mobile device life-cycle monetization opportunities and enhancing user experience for Telecom customers throughout France. The partnership is expected to accelerate mce's penetration to the French market and potentially yield tens of millions of Euros in future revenues.

Michael Hatchwell, Managing Director of Tracy Trading stated that: "mce provides unparalleled solutions for taking telcos forward in time into maximizing monetization opportunities via modern services that their clients demand. The digital transformation required to provide these services is an extremely difficult and complex move for large telcom players and mce has the best 'bridge' in the market today to get them across and achieve dramatic results."

Yuval Blumental, mce Co-Founder CEO stated that: "Tracy Trading is one of those partners that has decades worth of personal relationships that make the difference in our business. Mce has helped many telcos transform their business to the 21st century digital services era and France has some of the most advanced players in this game. We have no doubt Michael and his team will help us accelerate our success in this region ".

About mce

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing digital services solutions for mobile operators mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for operators worldwide delivering Omni-channel capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

