Golar LNG: Golar releases its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report. This comprehensive report describes the Company's important role in advancing the global energy transition to a lower carbon future - championing LNG as a transitional fuel in partnership with renewables, maintaining efficient and responsible operations, and supporting the development of carbon free fuels.

The report, which details performance across key focus areas of Health, Safety & Security; Environmental Impact; Innovation & Transition; People & Communities; and Governance & Ethics, also describes our range of targets for 2030. Developed in consultation with internal and external stakeholders, our ambitions include:

Sustain a lost-time injury frequency below 0.8 (per million exposure hours).

Deliver a 25% reduction in carbon intensity from our shipping fleet (measured as AER vs 2019), meeting or beating IMO emissions targets.

Explore technologies to ensure our FLNG infrastructure can continue to offer highly competitive greenhouse gas footprints relative to shore based "mega projects". Today, we have ready to implement FLNG design cases which deliver in the range of a 25% reduction in carbon intensity.

Develop technically and commercially viable floating applications of green and blue technologies, focusing on ammonia and carbon capture.

In the report, Golar Chief Executive Officer Karl Fredrik Staubo comments "Last year we published our first web-based ESG report which outlined our journey to date and direction for the future. This year we produce our first stand-alone ESG report in which we lay out our 2030 targets against our five key focus areas.

Achieving these targets will require teamwork and continuous attention, but we believe these focus areas are important and by delivering against them we will become a better employer, reduce our emissions footprint and continue to contribute to a better world."

Our report can be found on our website and here

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 20, 2021

