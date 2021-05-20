SOUL Church: Norwich Christian initiative delivers two million meals during the pandemic

NORWICH, England, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUL Foundation, the outreach arm of SOUL Church, Norwich, has delivered two million meals to people in need across the area over the past year.

During the pandemic, many people have found themselves without enough food, either because they can't get to the shops or because they don't have the money. SOUL Foundation, part of SOUL Church in Norwich, was already established when the pandemic hit - but over the last year, they've seen an explosion in the number of people needing assistance.

Teaming up with other businesses and initiatives, the foundation has been able to scale up their team and facilities to meet the need for many, partnering with 15 schools across the area to identify families who need practical support or food deliveries, as well as pro-actively seeking referrals for people in need. The foundation has also started offering budgeting courses and has set up a job club for those who are currently out of work.

"It's been amazing to see how school staff, our own volunteers and local businesses have joined together over the past year," explains Sam Mooney, who heads up SOUL Foundation. "Our team have been given vans, a large warehouse and more. Every day, we're driving to FareShare in Ipswich to collect tons of food, before sorting it at the warehouse and delivering to those who need it. It's been an absolute privilege to be involved. We're so thankful to all our partners and supporters."

SOUL Foundation is part of the 'Love Your Neighbour' group and the foundation deliver 20% of the group's meals. That means the group overall has delivered 10 million meals to date!

Pastor Jon Norman is Senior Pastor of SOUL Church. He believes social action should be at the heart of any church: "SOUL Foundation gives us the chance to show the love of Jesus to those in our community in a way that really makes a difference. We call it love in action."

If you'd like to find out more about SOUL Foundation, make a donation or become a corporate partner or sponsor, please visit www.soulfoundation.org.uk.

Sam Mooney, sam.mooney@soulchurch.com, +44(0)1603 343380

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514921/SOUL_Foundation.jpg