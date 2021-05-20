Alkermes Announces the Appointment of Emily Peterson Alva to its Board of Directors

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the appointment of a new independent director, Emily Peterson Alva, to the company's Board of Directors ("Board"). Emily Peterson Alva is an experienced public company board member and a financial, strategic and business advisor to growth companies. A former Lazard M&A Partner with more than 15 years of investment banking experience, Ms. Alva brings significant experience navigating complex strategic, transactional and governance matters for public companies across many sectors including specific expertise in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

"I am delighted to welcome Emily to Alkermes' Board of Directors and look forward to her insights and perspectives as we focus our efforts on high return-on-investment opportunities that are consistent with our long-term growth strategy," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alkermes. "As the fifth new independent director appointed to Alkermes' Board in the last two years, Emily's addition to the Board underscores our commitment to board diversity, strong corporate governance and meaningful board refreshment."

"I am pleased to join Alkermes' Board of Directors at this exciting time and look forward to working closely with other Board members and with management as Alkermes works to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and drive value creation for shareholders," said Ms. Alva.

"Elliott strongly supports Emily's appointment to the Alkermes Board and its newly formed Financial Operating Committee," said an Elliott Advisors spokesperson. "Emily brings significant financial and strategic expertise to the Board. This is another welcome step by Alkermes to drive value creation for shareholders as the company implements its Value Enhancement Plan and builds on recent operational progress."

About Emily Peterson Alva

Emily Peterson Alva is an experienced public and private company board member and an accomplished finance and strategy advisor to founders and leadership teams of growth companies. Ms. Alva has more than two decades of experience leading transactions and strategic evaluations for boards and leadership teams of large global companies and growth companies. Ms. Alva's professional experience includes more than 15 years as an investment banker at Lazard, most recently as an M&A Partner. During her Lazard tenure, Ms. Alva advised corporate boards and leadership teams on corporate strategy initiatives. Ms. Alva serves on the Boards of Directors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global pharmaceutical company, and the Atlanta Life Insurance Company, a financial services company that helps consumers, businesses and communities build and protect wealth. Ms. Alva also serves on the Board of Directors of the Mission Society of New York City. Ms. Alva is a corporate board partner with the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence and a member of PathNorth, the NextGen Board Leaders, the EY Audit Committee Leaders and Extraordinary Women on Boards; she was also previously selected for the Council on Foreign Relations' Corporate Leaders Program. Ms. Alva is a faculty member and part of the founding leadership team of the Herndon Directors Institute, an innovative corporate governance initiative focused on the inclusion of business leaders from under-represented communities in corporate board rooms. Ms. Alva received a B.A. in Economics from Barnard College, Columbia University.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

