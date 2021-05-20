Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) -Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Heath, CFA, to the position of President and CEO and as a director of the Company. Craig Roberts, P.Eng. has stepped down as CEO and been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Craig Roberts, P.Eng., Chairman of Ethos stated: "We are delighted that Alex has accepted the position of CEO of Ethos. Alex has over 15 years of accounting, corporate finance, investment banking and capital markets experience focused on the mining industry. He has worked on numerous public and private equity offerings, valuations, fairness opinions, and M&A transactions. He graduated with a B.Com. (Honours) specializing in Finance and Marketing from the Sauder School of Business at UBC and is a CFA charter holder. Since joining the Company as President in November of last year, the board has been been impressed with his strong work ethic, strategic focus, and communication and leadership abilities. His skills and background complement and add to the strong technical leadership team Ethos has now built. As Chairman, I intend to stay engaged in the executive management of Ethos and look forward to working with Alex in executing on a sequence of drill programs designed to maximize the potential for a significant discovery."

Alex Heath, CFA., President and CEO, added, "I am excited to lead an extremely talented technical team and am confident that we have the key elements in place to unlock significant value for shareholders as we set to begin our inaugural drill program at our fully-permitted Perk-Rocky copper-gold porphyry project in June, while at the same time advancing work on multiple projects from our portfolio with the intention of developing a sequence of drill programs through 2021."

Granting of Options

Ethos announces the grant of a total of 3,760,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of C$0.225 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Ethos Gold Corp.

Ethos Gold, a Discovery Group company, has accumulated a portfolio of district scale projects in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland that we believe have large scale discovery potential. The Company has a strong technical team led by Dr. Rob Carpenter, formerly the CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation. Rob led the Kaminak team from initial listing in 2005 through acquisition and discovery of the multiple-million-ounce Coffee Gold Project. In Ethos, he has assembled a senior geologic team with a strong record of discovery success including Dr. Robert Brozdowski, P.Geo., Dan MacNeil, M.Sc., P. Geo, Dr. Alan Wainwright, P.Geo, and Dr. Quinton Hennigh, an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience formerly with Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining Corp. With working capital of approximately C$10 million, the Company is well funded to advance its projects.

