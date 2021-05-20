Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (the "Company"), a data driven agriculture technology company developing innovative, cost-effective, automated and efficient growing systems for both the at-home consumer as well as commercial operators, is pleased to announce the Company's common shares will commence trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "MARY".

The Company has also filed notice with the CSE for a private placement of 2,630,000 common shares at $0.50 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1,315,000. Shares issued pursuant to the private placement will be legended and subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Mr. Chuhan (Frank) Qin, CEO and founder of the Company states, "This listing is an important milestone for our business. In addition to greater profile, the listing also provides us with better access to capital to advance our business, as evidenced by our latest private placement, which we intend to complete forthwith. We are pleased to list and trade on the CSE, a well recognized exchange."

As part of the Company's disclosure obligations as a reporting issuer, the Company's non-offering prospectus, CSE listing statement, and other ongoing financial and material filings can be found on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Additional CSE filings for the Company can also be found on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

About Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY)

Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. is in the business of developing affordable, automated, yet aesthetically appealing technologies for communities to grow all kinds of produce regardless of local climate. The Company's signature product, Mary Model Z ("Model Z"), is a grow box, which is a small enclosed system for growing plants indoors or in small areas. Model Z is designed for consumers, takes advantage of the legalization of cannabis, and features a stylish Wi-Fi connected growing system that is automated by cloud-based artificial intelligence, with built-in air conditioning, active filtering system to control odour and mould, immersive multidirectional lighting, pre-made nutrient packs, and a smartphone app that can monitor and control the unit from virtually anywhere.

Find out more at www.mary.ag

For further information, please contact:

Chuhan (Frank) Qin, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (844) 504-5234

Email: investors@mary.ag

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business/financing plans of the Company; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's non-offering prospectus dated April 23, 2021 (available on www.sedar.com) under the heading "Risk Factors". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84623