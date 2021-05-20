The "Limited-Service Restaurants in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer foodservice recorded a collapse in sales in 2020 as Coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the region, with outlet closures, lockdowns and travel restrictions among the measures taken to try and control the pandemic. However, limited-service restaurants (LSR), often with takeaway and home delivery services already in place, as well as offering affordable menus, turned in the best foodservice performance in 2020. LSR will immediately return to positive growth from 2021.

The Limited-Service Restaurants in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2nbxu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005571/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900