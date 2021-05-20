Soft skills in working life make a difference to recruitment and success at work. The identification and development of soft skills is the new strategic direction of the HR services company Clevry. At the same time, Clevry makes its working life skills assessment service available to all.

The optimal required success in actual work is ensured when both the employee and the employer identify the person's soft skills. So comments Doctor Alan Redman, the R&D Director of Clevry (the former Studentwork).

Even people who know little about the terminology of working life skills and recruitment can now determine their own strengths with an open test platform. Clevry has developed a test platform called "Joy at Work". It allows people to test and find their own strong soft skills.

"Research-based measurement and the assessment of soft skills in the recruitment business have been considered difficult and expensive. As we have long experience in both technical product development and assessment, we've succeeded in creating a test that is easy to use and helps people understand what they're good at," says Lucas Geisller, the CEO of Clevry.

Clevry therefore declares itself as a company that specialises in soft working life skills. The idea of Clevry is to democratise the tools the recruitment business uses to identify soft skills and make them available to all. The idea is based on a philosophy in which people know how to support their own work and career, and develop themselves when they can better identify their strengths and weaknesses in working life. This also allows them to optimally perform their duties.

The company's R&D Director Alan Redman also wants to point out that people often understand soft working life skills too narrowly.

"We shouldn't forget that time management, a convincing manner and learning ability are also soft skills. Different soft skills are emphasised in different jobs," he says.

Clevry is a new HR sector company combining Studentwork, a well-known company in Finland and the Nordic countries, its subsidiary Sharper, and the originally British Criterion and its test platform Psycruit. Long experience in recruitment and competence in psychometrics are combined in the new company.

Further information on Clevry: clevry.com

