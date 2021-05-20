Galiano Gold Inc.: Galiano Gold Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to announce a further update from the exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture ("JV") with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE,NYSE: GFI), with the JV managed and operated by Galiano.
The Miradani North target is located on the Datano Mining Lease, approximately 10 kilometres south of the Asanko Gold Mine's processing plant. Previous drill results were reported in news releases dated April 30, 2019, November 30, 2020, February 1, 2020, and February 25, 2021. To-date, over 17,300m of drilling have been completed in 59 holes over three phases of drilling from Q1 2019 to May 2021. Assays have been received for all drill holes that are expected to be included in the planned maiden Resource estimate for Miradani North, expected in Q3 2021, with highlights from the recent results shown in Table 1.
Table 1: Select intervals from drilling at Miradani North not previously released1
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Grade
Intercept
TTDD21-080
353
393
40
2.8
40m @ 2.8 g/t
TTDD21-077
261.9
282
20.1
4.8
20.1m @4.8 g/t
TTDD21-062
161
215
54
1.7
54m @ 1.7 g/t
TTDD21-076
295.6
318
22.4
3.4
22.4m @ 3.4g/t
TTDD21-060
142
178
36
1.6
36m @ 1.6 g/t
TTDD21-064
197
211
14
4.4
14m @4.1 g/t
TTDD21-064
115
148.9
33.6
1.6
33.9m @ 1.6 g/t
"The latest set of results from Miradani North continue to indicate that a mineralized system is present at depth," said Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer. "Our drilling results indicate that mineralization extends to 300m vertical depth and beyond, with a +100 gram-meter shoot plunging steeply to the northeast, remaining open at depth (see Figure 8 below). Mineral Resource drilling of the deposit has been completed, and we are on track to deliver a maiden resource estimate by Q3 2021. Step-out drilling along the +5-km greater Miradani trend is underway with one rig with a second rig expected to be deployed to accelerate this drilling program."
About Miradani North - Geological Setting
The Miradani North target is situated along the Fromenda shear zone, a laterally extensive structure recognized from airborne VTEM and magnetic surveys and extensively mapped on the ground. The Fromenda shear zone forms part of the prominent northeast striking Asankrangwa gold belt which hosts all nine of AGM's gold deposits. Numerous historical geochemical anomalies and artisanal workings are associated with this feature, making it an attractive exploration target.
Mineralization at Miradani North is spatially associated with several narrow, sub-vertical granite bodies that have preferentially intruded along a northeast trending corridor. Mineralization occurs in the granite and in the surrounding deformed sandstone, siltstone and phyllite rock package. Stratigraphy and structure are both steeply dipping to the northwest as they do for most of the Asankrangwa Belt gold deposits. Gold mineralization at Miradani North occurs in quartz veins and in association with silica flooding, pyrite, arsenopyrite, and traces of base metal sulfides, within a broader envelope of quartz-sericite-pyrite and carbonate alteration.
Qualified Person and QA/QC
Greg Collins, MAusIMM CP (Geo) and SEG Fellow, Vice President Exploration of Galiano Gold Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Collins is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Data Verification and Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs and has verified the data disclosed. Mr. Collins is not independent of Galiano Gold Inc.
Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted by Galiano Gold into the sample stream at the rate of 1:14 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:30 samples. All samples have been analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Tarkwa, Ghana with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Intertek Minerals Ltd. does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Galiano for double checking. Higher grade samples are re-analysed from pulp or reject material or both. Intertek is an international company operating in 100 countries and is independent of Galiano. It provides testing for a wide range of industries including the mining, metals, and oil sectors.
Figure 1. Base map showing Miradani North, three stages of drill holes, and more recent results highlighted. Intersected granite is shown in pink and is surrounded by steeply dipping, northeast striking, interlayered sandstone, siltstone, and phyllite. Callout boxes highlight the recent intersections discussed above. Sections are at 40m intervals looking NE and commencing from southwest to northeast.
Figure 2. Section 691771 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the expected mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, mineralization in this section attains noteworthy widths and remains open at depth.
Figure 3. Section 691830 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the expected mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Of note, gold grades continue at depth with noteworthy width and are open at depth.
Figure 4. Section 691860 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the expected mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. This section illustrates a broad, coherent zone within the deposit and open at depth.
Figure 5. Section 691890. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the expected mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. Mineralization is open at depth.
Figure 6. Section 691919. (also see Figure 1). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the expected mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development. This section contains some noteworthy intersections and shows that results indicate that grades improve with depth and down plunge.
Figure 7. Section 691949. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and a preliminary version of the expected mineralized domain based on current assay results as well as perceived controls on gold mineralization such as vein density and sulphide development.
Figure 8. Long section through Miradani North. Illustrates indicated steep northeast plunge to high grade (+100 GM) that is open at depth.
Table 2. Intercepts for Miradani North drilling1,2
Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Grade
Intercept
Year Drilled
TTPC19-001
87
89
2
3.2
2m @ 3.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-001
128
141
13
2.6
13m @ 2.6 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-001
152
154
2
1
2m @ 1.0 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-001
162
172
10
1.1
10m @ 1.1 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-001
197
206
9
0.7
9m @ 0.7 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-002
68
85
17
1.1
17m @ 1.1 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-002
91
107
16
1.7
16m @ 1.7 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-002
114
116
2
1.8
2m @ 1.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-002
120
122
2
1.2
2m @ 1.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-002
149
152
3
25.5
3m @ 25.5 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-002
156
178
22
1.2
22m @ 1.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-002
189
228
39
1.8
39m @ 1.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-004
32
38
6
0.6
6m @ 0.6 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-004
84
88
4
1
4m @ 1.0 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-004
105
107
2
1.9
2m @ 1.9 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-004
150
152
2
1.1
2m @ 1.1 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-004
160
174
14
0.8
14m @ 0.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-004
182
189
7
1.5
7m @ 1.5 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-004
199
211
12
1.4
12m @ 1.4 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005
229
231
2
1
2m @ 1.0 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005A
294
296.5
2.5
1
2.5m @ 1.0 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005A
307
309.3
2.3
0.8
2.3m @ 0.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005A
312.73
321
8.27
1.1
8.27m @ 1.1 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005A
342
353
11
1.2
11m @ 1.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005A
357
377.75
20.75
1.4
20.75m @ 1.4 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005A
389.5
399
9.5
0.7
9.5m @ 0.7 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-005A
402.7
416.9
14.2
0.5
14.2m @ 0.5 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
17
19
2
0.6
2m @ 0.6 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
36
39
3
1.7
3m @ 1.7 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
182
193.8
11.8
1.7
11.8m @ 1.7 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
201
203
2
0.8
2m @ 0.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
242
264.9
22.9
1.5
22.9m @ 1.5 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
270.6
275
4.4
9.2
4.4m @ 9.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
280.6
297
16.4
2.4
16.4m @ 2.4 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
305.1
309.3
4.2
1.7
4.2m @ 1.7 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-006A
315
319.1
4.1
2.2
4.1m @ 2.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-008
90
94.8
4.8
1.4
4.8m @ 1.4 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-008
98.17
108
9.83
2.3
9.83m @ 2.3 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-008
113.55
122
8.45
1.8
8.45m @ 1.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-008
187
198
11
2.1
11m @ 2.1 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-008
202
244.6
42.6
2.2
42.6m @ 2.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-008
248.7
259
10.3
2.2
10.3m @ 2.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-008
270.9
273
2.1
1.3
2.1m @ 1.3 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-009
80
84.3
4.3
2.3
4.3m @ 2.3 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-009
99
155
56
3
56m @ 3.0 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-009
166
173
7
0.8
7m @ 0.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-009
192
200.53
8.53
1.2
8.53m @ 1.2 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-009
204.46
223.2
18.74
1.1
18.74m @ 1.1 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-009
234
239
5
0.4
5m @ 0.4 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-010
145
151
6
1
6m @ 1.0 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-010
175.5
181
5.5
0.8
5.5m @ 0.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-010
192.4
229
36.6
2
36.6m @ 2.0 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-010
244.8
251
6.2
0.8
6.2m @ 0.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-010
257.7
264
6.3
0.5
6.3m @ 0.5 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-010
268
270.3
2.3
0.8
2.3m @ 0.8 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTPC19-010
288.8
295.2
6.4
1.4
6.4m @ 1.4 g/t
2019 Phase 1
TTDD20-019
263
265.75
2.75
0.3
2.75m @ 0.3 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTDD20-019
301
303
2
1.5
2m @ 1.5 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTPC20-022
288
290
2
2
2m @ 2.0 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTPC20-022
301.3
304.5
3.2
1.7
3.2m @ 1.7 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTPC20-022
382
389
7
1.5
7m @ 1.5 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTPC20-026
19
28
9
2.5
9m @ 2.5 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTDD20-027
0
2.3
2.3
0.6
2.3m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTDD20-027
5.5
11.4
5.9
0.7
5.9m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTDD20-027
177.37
181.75
4.38
0.6
4.38m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTDD20-027
302.1
305
2.9
5
2.9m @ 5.0 g/t
2020 Phase 2
TTDD20-029
183
192
9
1.6
9m @ 1.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-029
241
250
9
0.5
9m @ 0.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-029
257.67
261.89
4.22
0.5
4.22m @ 0.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-029
272
285
13
1.6
13m @ 1.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
0
8.1
8.1
0.6
8.1m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
188.16
201.4
13.24
1.7
13.24m @ 1.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
232.85
240.14
7.29
4.5
7.29m @ 4.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
244
253
9
0.8
9m @ 0.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
266
272
6
2.3
6m @ 2.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
301.09
309
7.91
1.6
7.91m @ 1.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
325
337
12
0.6
12m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-032
342
358.7
16.7
6.3
16.7m @ 6.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-024
86
126
40
2.1
40m @ 2.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-024
134
146.6
12.6
2.4
12.6m @ 2.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-024
153.2
155.44
2.24
0.6
2.24m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-024
167
176
9
1.8
9m @ 1.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-024
181
189.09
8.09
0.9
8.09m @ 0.9 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-024
193
195
2
5.1
2m @ 5.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-024
210.5
227
16.5
1.1
16.5m @ 1.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-025
165
172.16
7.16
0.8
7.16m @ 0.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-028
232
241
9
0.6
9m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-028
287
306
19
2.2
19m @ 2.2 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-030
238.67
256
17.33
2
17.33m @ 2.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-030
274
283
9
3.8
9m @ 3.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-030
291
294
3
2.3
3m @ 2.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-030
299
308
9
0.6
9m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-033
56
60
4
1.1
4m @ 1.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-033
66
84
18
1
18m @ 1.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-033
249.46
252.15
2.69
2.4
2.69m @ 2.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-033
268.8
286.1
17.3
1.2
17.3m @ 1.2 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-033
298.35
300.61
2.26
1.3
2.26m @ 1.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-033
334.44
347
12.56
0.7
12.56m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-033
362.9
365.5
2.6
2.5
2.6m @ 2.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-034
104
112
8
2.5
8m @ 2.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-034
148
154
6
1
6m @ 1.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-034
175.1
191.4
16.3
3
16.3m @ 3.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-034
200.2
202.7
2.5
0.6
2.5m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-035
73
76
3
3.9
3m @ 3.9 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-035
90
97
7
0.6
7m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-035
106
119
13
1.4
13m @ 1.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-035
125
134
9
1.1
9m @ 1.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-035
142.68
147.11
4.43
0.8
4.43m @ 0.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-035
150.27
158.48
8.21
0.7
8.21m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-035
165
173.94
8.94
2.7
8.94m @ 2.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-036
215
217.4
2.4
0.8
2.4m @ 0.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-036
242.2
267
24.8
1.5
24.8m @ 1.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-039
41
50
9
0.6
9m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-039
70
75
5
0.7
5m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-039
85
120
35
2.1
35m @ 2.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-039
129.4
140
10.6
3.3
10.6m @ 3.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-039
146.86
150.5
3.64
1.3
3.64m @ 1.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-039
155
161.32
6.32
0.5
6.32m @ 0.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-039
169.18
173.25
4.07
2.9
4.07m @ 2.9 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-040
0
4
4
1.1
4m @ 1.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-040
130.2
132.8
2.6
1.1
2.6m @ 1.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-040
142.7
153.3
10.6
1.6
10.6m @ 1.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-040
156.6
159.7
3.1
0.4
3.1m @ 0.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-040
170.8
188
17.2
1.3
17.2m @ 1.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-041
71
107
36
1.9
36m @ 1.9 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-041
113
115
2
10.7
2m @ 10.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-044
181
186.7
5.7
1.6
5.7m @ 1.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-044
189.8
202.3
12.5
3.2
12.5m @ 3.2 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-044
207
228.6
21.6
2.3
21.6m @ 2.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-045
123
125.37
2.37
1
2.37m @ 1.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-045
136
156
20
1.5
20m @ 1.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-045
171.85
182.44
10.59
3.2
10.59m @ 3.2 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-045
191
195.23
4.23
4.4
4.23m @ 4.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTPC20-047
30
34
4
0.6
4m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-049
1.2
8.2
7
0.7
7m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-049
189
200
11
1.4
11m @ 1.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-049
205
210.4
5.4
2.3
5.4m @ 2.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-049
225.18
248.5
23.32
1.8
23.32m @ 1.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-049
259
280.9
21.9
2.7
21.9m @ 2.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-049
286
314.4
28.4
1.5
28.4m @ 1.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-049
318.4
322.3
3.9
3.1
3.9m @ 3.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-050
163.5
173.6
10.1
6
10.1m @ 6.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTRC20-051
0
2
2
8.4
2m @ 8.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTRC20-051
58
62
4
0.5
4m @ 0.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTRC20-051
69
74
5
0.7
5m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-052
94.7
97
2.3
1.2
2.3m @ 1.2 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-052
117
139
22
1.4
22m @ 1.4 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-052
146
174.1
28.1
2
28.1m @ 2.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-052
182
198
16
1
16m @ 1.0 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-052
203
251
48
2.3
48m @ 2.3 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-052
272
275.28
3.28
0.7
3.28m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-054
231
233.2
2.2
2.5
2.2m @ 2.5 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-054
240.4
249
8.6
0.8
8.6m @ 0.8 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-054
269
272
3
0.6
3m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-055
1.4
8
6.6
0.7
6.6m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-055
196
202
6
1.1
6m @ 1.1 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-055
268
277
9
0.9
9m @ 0.9 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-055
307.5
315
7.5
0.6
7.5m @ 0.6 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD20-055
319
323
4
0.7
4m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD21-059
79.8
84.2
4.4
0.7
4.4m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD21-059
164
170
6
0.7
6m @ 0.7 g/t
2020 Phase 3
TTDD21-060
35
40.4
5.4
1.3
5.4m @ 1.3 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-060
46.4
60
13.6
1
13.6m @ 1.0 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-060
67.4
70
2.6
1.1
2.6m @ 1.1 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-060
128
133
5
0.4
5m @ 0.4 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-060
142
178
36
1.6
36m @ 1.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-061
276
282
6
5.9
6m @ 5.9 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
49
51
2
1.7
2m @ 1.7 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
70
77
7
2.3
7m @ 2.3 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
84.8
91
6.2
0.9
6.2m @ 0.9 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
110
113
3
2.3
3m @ 2.3 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
124
133
9
0.8
9m @ 0.8 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
145
153
8
1.9
8m @ 1.9 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
161
215
54
1.7
54m @ 1.7 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-062
219
221
2
1.2
2m @ 1.2 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTPC21-063
109.2
112.6
3.4
1.5
3.4m @ 1.5 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTPC21-063
120
132
12
1.8
12m @ 1.8 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTPC21-063
148.9
155
6.1
1
6.1m @ 1.0 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTPC21-063
180
203
23
1.7
23m @ 1.7 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTPC21-063
229.5
243
13.5
1.3
13.5m @ 1.3 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
24
26
2
10.2
2m @ 10.2 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
46.4
50
3.6
0.5
3.6m @ 0.5 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
56
61
5
1.3
5m @ 1.3 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
78.9
80.9
2
1.8
2m @ 1.8 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
93
105.2
12.2
0.8
12.2m @ 0.8 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
115
148.9
33.9
1.6
33.9m @ 1.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
152.1
158
5.9
1.6
5.9m @ 1.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
168.85
189
20.15
1.3
20.15m @ 1.3 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
197
211
14
4.1
14m @ 4.1 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-064
217
225
8
1.2
8m @ 1.2 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-066
6
10.4
4.4
1
4.4m @ 1.0 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-066
196
209
13
0.9
13m @ 0.9 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-066
263
268
5
0.6
5m @ 0.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-066
273.7
276.6
2.9
1.6
2.9m @ 1.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-066
297
303
6
1.4
6m @ 1.4 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-066
306.5
320.8
14.3
1.2
14.3m @ 1.2 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTPC21-067
121
126
5
0.7
5m @ 0.7 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTPC21-067
137.1
146.1
9
0.6
9m @ 0.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTRC21-071
128
132
4
1.9
4m @ 1.9 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTRC21-072
120
125
5
0.4
5m @ 0.4 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-076
295.6
318
22.4
3.4
22.4m @ 3.4 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-076
321.2
327
5.8
1.4
5.8m @ 1.4 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
190.4
192.4
2
0.9
2m @ 0.9 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
196
198.4
2.4
4.2
2.4m @ 4.2 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
205.8
213
7.2
0.6
7.2m @ 0.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
243
257.7
14.7
1.6
14.7m @ 1.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
261.9
282
20.1
4.8
20.1m @ 4.8 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
288
294.6
6.6
0.8
6.6m @ 0.8 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
303
323
20
1.1
20m @ 1.1 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-077
328
336.3
8.3
0.6
8.3m @ 0.6 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-080
270.8
282
11.2
2.7
11.2m @ 2.7 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-080
285.3
305.6
20.3
1
20.3m @ 1.0 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-080
328.4
343
14.6
1.5
14.6m @ 1.5 g/t
2021 Phase 3
TTDD21-080
353
393
40
2.8
40m @ 2.8 g/t
2021 Phase 3
Notes:
1
Intervals indicated are not true widths as there is insufficient information to calculate true widths. However, drill holes have been drilled to cross interpreted mineralized zones as close to perpendicular as possible.
2
Intervals shaded grey were not reported previously.
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements regarding: the Company's planned resource estimate at Miridani North, including the scope and timing thereof; the expected area of mineralization at Miradani North; and the Company's planned exploration programs, including the timing and results thereof;. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the preparation of the Company's planned resource estimate at Miridani North proceeding as currently anticipated; the Company's planned resource estimate conforming to the current scope expected by the Company; the Company's planned exploration programs proceeding as anticipated;that labour disputes or disruptions, flooding, ground instability, geotechnical failure, fire, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate are as anticipated and other risks of the mining industry will not be encountered; and that contracted parties provide goods or services in a timely manner.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company's planned resource estimate at Miridani North is not completed on the timeline currently anticipated, or at all, and/or that the scope of the planned resource estimate is different than currently anticipated; that the Company may not undertake planned future mining or exploration; the Company's and/or the AGM's operations may be curtailed or halted entirely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether as a result of governmental or regulatory law or pronouncement, or otherwise; andrisks related to the Company's use of contractors; the hazards and risks normally encountered in the exploration, development and production of gold;.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in, this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Mineral Reporting Standards:
As a British Columbia corporation and a "reporting issuer" under Canadian securities laws, the Company is required to provide disclosure regarding its mineral properties, including the AGM, in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. In accordance with NI 43-101, the Company uses the terms mineral reserves and resources as they are defined in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on mineral reserves and resources (the "CIM Definition Standards") adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. In particular, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used in this press release are Canadian mining terms defined in accordance with CIM Definition Standards. These definitions differ from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements.
United States investors are also cautioned that while the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.
Further, "inferred resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the inferred resources exist. In accordance with Canadian rules, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101.
Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
