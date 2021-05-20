ITM AG, a leading radiopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a virtual symposium titled, "New Approaches for Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in Precision Oncology" as an ancillary event in parallel to the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The symposium will feature renowned key opinion leaders in the field and will be held on Friday, June 4th, 2021 from 9.30 am 11.00 am ET 3.30 pm 5.00 pm CEST.

The interactive live-session will explore the latest science and clinical practices driving Targeted Radionuclide Therapy to the forefront of the precision oncology field. Participating experts will lead critical examinations and discussions surrounding topics including the current and future potential of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in cancer therapy and diagnostics, its application in hard-to-treat indications such as gastroenteropancreatic-neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) and novel developments in the field, including ITM's proprietary precision oncology pipeline.

The full scientific program and registration form are available on ITM's website.

Scientific Program and Participating Experts:

Welcome introduction

Richard L Wahl, MD , Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, U.S.

, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, U.S. The potential for state-of-the-art Targeted Radionuclide Therapy diagnostics and future applications

Richard L Wahl, MD, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, U.S. (15 min)

Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, U.S. (15 min) The clinical management of NETs a multi-disciplinary team approach

Jennifer A Chan, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, U.S. (15 min)

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, U.S. (15 min) Leveraging the latest developments in somatostatin receptor-positive tumors to generate novel therapeutic opportunities

Thorvardur R Halfdanarson, MD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, U.S. (15 min)

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, U.S. (15 min) ITM's precision oncology pipeline

Mona M Wahba, MD, MSM, ITM, Munich, Germany (15 min)

MSM, ITM, Munich, Germany (15 min) Discussion closing remarks

Speakers will be available for a Q&A session at the end of the event.

The symposium will be available via a live webcast. A replay of the event will also be available on ITM's website.

The symposium is not sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by ASCO, CancerLinQ, or Conquer Cancer the ASCO Foundation.

End

About ITM Isotopen Technologien München

ITM, a privately held radiopharmaceutical biotech company founded in 2004, is dedicated to providing the most precise cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostics to meet the needs of patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM is advancing a broad pipeline combining its superior radioisotopes with targeting molecules to create precision oncology treatments. ITM is leveraging its leadership and nearly two decades of radioisotope expertise combined with its worldwide network to enable nuclear medicine to reach its full potential for helping patients live longer and better. For more information, please visit www.itm.ag.

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG Supervisory Board: Udo J Vetter (Chairman) Executive Board: Steffen Schuster (Chairman), Thomas Dürre Registered Office: Garching/Munich District Court of Munich Commercial Register 154 944 Phone: +49 (0)89 329 8986 600 Fax: +49 (0)89 329 8986 650 Email: info@itm.ag Tax Number: 143/100/82466 VAT Number: DE813228901 Deutsche Bank Freiburg IBAN: DE52680700300022816300 BIC: DEUTDE6F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005058/en/

Contacts:

ITM Corporate Contact

Nicola Scharrer

Head of Marketing Communications

Phone: +49 89 3298986-151

Email: Nicola.Scharrer@itm.ag



ITM Media Requests

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May or Valeria Fisher

Phone: +49 171 185 56 82

Email: itm@trophic.eu