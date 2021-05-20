Mark McIlquham, most recently a Deloitte Partner and Head of UK Financial Services Audit Assurance, joins as President, UK Retail

Acrisure, a top-10 global insurance broker and fintech financial services provider, today announced the hiring of Mark McIlquham as President of UK Retail. Most recently a Deloitte financial services executive, Mark brings over two decades of experience to Acrisure's growing international operation. Largely focused on the US retail insurance market, the Company has recently expanded into adjacent territories as well as markets such as Asset Management. McIlquham begins with Acrisure on August 1st and will be based out of London, reporting to Grahame Millwater, President, Acrisure Markets and International.

"It is a great reflection of Acrisure's growing presence and reputation that we have been able to recruit someone of Mark's stature, profile and reputation," said Grahame Millwater. "Acrisure has built a remarkable platform in the US in record time, fuelled by our tech-driven ambition combining the best of Human and Artificial Intelligence. As we further execute on our strategy, I have no doubt Mark will find great success in the UK retail markets."

As the most prolific acquirer in insurance industry history, Acrisure has completed more than 600 deals since 2013 and more than 400 in the past four years alone. Acrisure now has physical offices in 43 states and seven countries. The Company's record setting growth is a testament to Acrisure's cultural foundation and the attractiveness of its tech-driven strategy.

"In addition to Acrisure's unparalleled reputation, this is a particularly exciting time to be joining the Company as it continues to expand its global footprint," said McIlquham. "I'm eager to partner with Greg Williams, Grahame and other Acrisure leaders as we serve an expanded client base in the UK with innovative insurance and financial services offerings."

McIlquham brings over 20 years of experience specializing in the insurance sector at Deloitte, leading complex audit, M&A, restructuring and regulatory projects. He has been a partner at Deloitte for the past 12 years and held a variety of positions on executive leadership boards and committees. He was most recently Head of UK Financial Services Audit Assurance.

