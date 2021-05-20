Probax Announces New Investors To Support Its Continuing Growth Trajectory

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Probax, a market leader in cloud data protection solutions focused exclusively on the Managed Service Provider (MSP) channel, today announced that International Capital Markets Group (Houston, Texas), Unbundled Capital (Austin, Texas) and Hawk Invest (Oslo, Norway), join Probax as investors in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Probax was founded in Australia in 2005 and expanded into the North American market in 2018. The Company offers a unique next-gen management portal with intelligent site discovery and automation technologies - empowering its MSP customers to deliver scalable "out-of-the-box ready" data protection solutions that offer substantial benefits to their own MSP business, while delivering real value to the clients they service.

"International Capital Markets Group, Unbundled Capital and Hawk Invest collectively provide our company with industry wisdom, strategic guidance and access to capital to enable Probax to execute on its aggressive growth strategy. We see both organic and inorganic opportunities and this investment puts all options on the table for us." said Tim Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Probax.

Randolph Read, President of International Capital Markets Group (ICMG) commented, "We believe Probax has developed innovative and differentiated data protection IP that can be extremely helpful in enabling MSPs to do their job more efficiently - and by extension potentially become more profitable. Moreover, Probax's Hive and Scout technologies, can enable its customers to have access to market leading, third party technologies in a vendor agnostic platform. ICMG is excited to be a part of helping to further develop Probax."

Probax is an award-winning provider of data protection solutions and services including data backup and retention, disaster recovery and business continuity. With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox and Microsoft; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data.

