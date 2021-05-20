Huntsman Exploration Inc.: Huntsman Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathew O'Hara as a director of the Company.

Mr. O'Hara is a Chartered Accountant with extensive professional experience in capital markets, financing, financial accounting and governance and has been employed by, and acted as Director, Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of several listed companies, predominantly in the resources sector. Mr. O'Hara is currently a director of Benz Mining Corp (BZ, BNZ), African Gold Limited (A1G) and Carbine Resources Limited (CRB). Prior to these roles, he spent more than a decade working as an Associate Director at an international accounting firm in both the Corporate Finance/Advisory and Audit divisions in Australia, gaining significant experience with publicly listed clients across a diverse range of industries, including mining & metals, oil & gas, technology and infrastructure. He had a particular focus in audit, M&A, valuations, financial modelling, due diligence and financial reporting.

Scott Patrizi, Huntsman's President and CEO commented, "Mat is a fantastic addition to the team, and I look forward to drawing on his experience and insights as we conduct a strategic review of the Company's assets and future direction. With Mat and the rest of the board's help, we will work towards formulating a plan that will generate the best outcome for all shareholders. I look forward to providing further updates to the market regarding the future prospects of the Company."

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide project in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman nickel division and the exploration and development of the Company's gold projects under the Huntsman gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada, and the Flint property in Idaho.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Scott Patrizi

President and Chief Executive Officer

