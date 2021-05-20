Recent Harris Poll reveals that 77% of U.S. energy leaders believe innovative technology is an immediate solution to transform industry and is crucial to meet urgent carbon net-zero goals.

U.S. energy leaders believe companies are not taking the steps necessary to back up sustainability initiatives and cite transformative technology as a key accelerator to help meet urgent carbon net-zero goals, according to a new State of the U.S. Energy Industry Report conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll. The report, released today, includes data and insights from U.S. energy decision-makers on sustainability and technology across the industry.

Key findings on the current state of the industry:

68% of energy leaders say their companies are not taking the proper steps to back up sustainability initiatives.

85% of energy leaders agree that industry needs to be more transparent about what challenges are being faced and what resources are needed to develop sustainable solutions.

77% of energy leaders say transformative technology including integrated data on emission reduction is an immediate way to become more sustainable.

61% say technology is the most promising area of investment.

"We recognize that digitalization and transformative technology will be the key to meeting climate goals," said Laurent David, Director Product Development, Aker BioMarine. "We believe that operations efficiency leads to sustainability. In fact, we have initiatives in place in our Houston plant that will enable us to significantly reduce the CO2 intensity in our production, while also increasing our production capacity."

Report reveals technology and data provide real solutions to address sustainability:

Manual data collection continues to be a top challenge, along with data quality and reporting frequency.

Two-thirds (64%) say that having perfectly integrated data could help their company better measure and understand how to reduce emissions.

Respondents say the biggest benefits of using data to address sustainability in operations include: making information actionable, real-time decision making, contextualization, and breaking out of legacy systems.

"Sustainability starts as a data problem," said Dr. Francois Laborie, Cognite President, North America. "To be able to address carbon footprints, companies must liberate and contextualize data from legacy systems to make actionable decisions and ultimately streamline operations to address both sustainability and profitability. By harnessing the full insights of data and optimization technology, we can move toward a more sustainable future as an industry together."

The State of the U.S. Energy Industry Report was sponsored by Cognite and was conducted in partnership with Axios Studio.

To download the full report: https://content.cognite.com/sustainability-report-download

