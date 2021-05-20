Vaccines Vials Market Size is Projected to reach USD 901.3 Million by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccines vials market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 459.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 901.3 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027. The global vaccines vials market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to several driving factors.

The study provides a crucial view of the global vaccines vials market by segmenting the market based on dose, material, technology, applications, capacity and region & country level. Based upon the dose, global vaccines vials market is segmented into single dose and multi dose. Based upon material, the global vaccines vials market is classified into glass and polymer in which glass is sub divided into medium borosilicate glass vials, low borosilicate glass vials, and soda lime glass vials. Based upon technology, the market is segmented into molded vials, tubular vials and others. Based upon applications, the global vaccines vials market is categorized into preventive vaccine and therapeutic vaccine. Based upon capacity, the global vaccines vials market is categorized into 2ml, 3ml, 5ml, 10ml, 20ml, and others.

A vial is plastic or glass vessel or bottle, that is a small in size and used to store medication as powders, liquids, or capsules. Vials are also known as a phials or flacons. They can also be used as scientific samples or experimental vessels. There are various types of vials including single-dose vial and multi-dose vials which are used for medications. The single-dose vials are only used once while multi-dose vials can be used more than once. The vaccine vials are used to store vaccines to the temperature. Vaccine vials are used in medicine and in chemical laboratories. A vial has a bottle-like shape with a neck, or it can be tubular. The modern vials are habitually made from plastic or glass and used as storage for small quantities of liquid utilized in molecular biology applications or medical. A vial is a small-sized bottle that typically retains liquids. Modern vials are usually made with glass, polypropylene and other materials.

Prominent key Player Continues working on vaccines vials & have a Great Growth : Anhui Huaxin Medicinal Glass Products Co., Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Corning Inc., Cardinal Health, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Jinan Youlyy industrial Co., Ltd, JOTOP Glass, Nipro Corporation, Origin Pharma Packaging, Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc, Qorpak , Inc., Richland Glass Company, Inc, SCHOTT AG, Shadong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd, SiO2 Medical Products , Stevanato Group, Thermofisher Scientific, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co.KG.

Reginal Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in vaccines vials market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases increasing throughout the Asia Pacific. For instance; according to the World Health Organization April 2021, in China, there are around 572,257 total specimens processed of Influenza A and B, in Cambodia, there are around 1,116 and in Singapore, there are 2,578 total number specimens processed of Influenza A and B. Also, according to The Print in June 2020, India informed the highest number of 24.04 lakh tuberculosis cases as against an expected 26.9 lakh cases by WHO. The rapidly increasing infectious diseases in the Asia Pacific is the reason for the death of people while being vaccinated is the safest way to avoid affecting infectious diseases. The demand for vaccines and ultimately vaccine vials is enhancing in the Asia Pacific.

The various factors contributing to the growth of the global vaccines vials market are increasing production of vaccines, growing number of initiatives to promote immunization, rising awareness among the people regarding endemic diseases, and increasing incidence of Covid-19 cases all around the world. Currently, the vaccine industry is comprised of companies that are engaged in the research, development, production, and distribution of several vaccines. The increasing production of vaccines is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the vaccines vials market. For instance; according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine 2018, China classifies as the world's biggest vaccine spending and manufacturing country with a projected output of one billion doses per annum. Brazil has four significant vaccine production companies. The overall infectious disease vaccine sales were more than $35 billion by 2020.

The components of the vaccine industry were found in 50 countries worldwide. For improving protection against several diseases, vaccines are manufactured all around the world. In addition, the growing incidence of Covid-19 cases all over the world is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market for vaccines vials. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease influenced by a newly found coronavirus. For example; according to the World Health Organization on May 16th, 2021, there have been 162,177,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,364,178 deaths globally. To avoid the deaths of the people, the uptake of vaccines is most essential. As of May 11th, 2021, an aggregate of 1,264,164,553 vaccine doses has been administered throughout the world. As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, the need for vaccines is also increasing. Consequently, the production of vaccine vails is increasing all over the globe.

Major Trends of Global Vaccine Vials Market

Vaccines vials are widely used in pharmaceutical packaging. The vaccines vial is a small container, cylindrical in shape can be used in such industries as the pharmaceutical, medical, environmental, and lab testing fields. It is used specifically to store medication as liquids, powders or capsules form. There are various types of vaccines vials available such as a single dose vial and multi-dose vials. Like as, the single dose vial is only used for once whereas a multi-dose vial can be used more than once respectively. The increasing investment in the glass vaccine vials, specifically in the pharmaceutical industry, growing production of vaccines and rising initiatives by government in biochemical industry are key impacting factors expected to drive the growth of vaccines vials market. Today, glass vials is creatively used for flexible aseptic filling throughout the medical, chemical, biological, and related fields for the containment of substances. Also, glass vials used for package pharmaceutical preparations that containing significant amounts of boric oxide, aluminium oxide, and alkali and/or alkaline earth oxides, benefits from high hydrolytic and thermal shock resistance.

Some of the major trends of vaccines vials market on the basis of product are as follows:

Borosilicate Glass Vials: It is mostly used for pharmaceutical packaging. It is made of borosilicate glass that composed of silica (80 percent) and boric oxide (10 percent), with a small amount of sodium oxide and aluminium oxide. Borosilicate glass is a type of glass that is very popular because is reasonably resistant to temperature changes, chemically inert and highly resistant to enzymes. Also, borosilicate glass vials has certain limitations such as it is relatively heavy, vulnerable to breakages and can delaminate, specially during thermal cycles such as those used in heat sterilization. All these properties enable borosilicate vials to store drugs safely and prevent contamination. For example, Schott is one of the world's leading producers of pharmaceutical containers made from borosilicate glass. This is the most widely available material used to store and deliver vaccines and other sensitive medications. It is used by pharmaceutical companies with a unique combination of attributes to package biologic drugs while supporting today's quality requirements of filling lines. It is recently used for doses of COVID-19 vaccines through 2021.

Sterile Gx RTF Glass Vials: It is an injection vials that made out of type I borosilicate glass. It is a perfect container with a high process capability for critical features and improved delamination resistance. It is a product innovation that beats all known market requirements for a Type I borosilicate injection vial. It is available as bulk (non-sterile) or as ready to fill-version (sterile). This tubular glass meets all current requirements of the applicable ISO standards and pharmacopeias (USP and Ph.Eur.). Basically, it is ready to fill-injection vials which are produced according to cGMP, washed in a cleanroom, packed in tray or nest and tub and sterilized, ready to fill.

Valor Glass: Valor glass is one example of a current innovations in pharmaceutical glassware. It is as aluminosilicate glass, the boric oxide of borosilicate glass is replaced with aluminium oxide that is designed to be stronger and more resistant to breakages than its predecessor. In addition, borosilicate glass breaks less than 20kg of force whereas valor glass is 50 times stronger, withstanding over 450kg before breaking. For example, In June 2020, Corning established a USD 204 million grant from the US government to expand manufacturing of its Valor vials for used in COVID-19 vaccines under the Operation Warp Speed initiative.

Moulded Glass Vials: The molded glass vials are obtained by pouring molten glass into molds. This offers better thermal stability for the purpose of sterilization, enhanced transparency, superior impermeability, excellent barrier properties and chemical resistance, improved regulatory acceptance and lower environmental impact.

SG EZ-fill Vial: SG EZ-fill is the widest range of clean, sterile, dehydrogenated and ready to fill glass containers used in pharmaceutical industry. It allows the adoption of a unique fill & finish equipment for different packaging. SG EZ-fill Vial is a container which provide the highest level of quality, safety, and technology for the most demanding drugs.

Hybrid vials: A new hybrid vial by coating the inside of a medical grade plastic container with a nano-layer of pure silicon dioxide (SiO2). COVID-19 Vaccine For example, In 2020, The company launched a USD 163 million expansion project at its Auburn facility to increase the level production of its vaccine vial to supply the federal government with vials to support the COVID-19 vaccine effort. Also, In June, SiO2 Materials Science presented a grant by the US Government worth USD143 million, to allow them to manufacture their hybrid vials for use in COVID-19 vaccines. And, On September 22nd, 2020; SiO2, an advanced materials science company, and the government of Canada entered into a supply agreement for hybrid vials and syringes. The hybrid vials and syringes are a fusion of a plastic polymer exterior shell with a glass-like barrier coating on the inside. Both vials and syringes have been tested in cold temperature storage situations and are compatible down to -80 degrees Celsius. The vials and syringes will be filled in Canada and have been selected due to the flexibility and performance across a wide degree of thermal and supply chain situations.

Tubular Injectable Glass Vials: The tubular injectable glass vials are obtained by using glass tube by hot edges for filling antibiotics vaccine. Tubular glass vials are hot-formed from a continuous length of Type I glass tubing. It is used as automatic inspection system to control appearance and tolerance. It is made of borosilicate glass with high-quality glass tubing with crimp neck finish. The main application of these vials is for the packaging of penicillin, vaccine, injection powders, and lyophilized powder. It is available with rubber stoppers, aluminum caps.

Injection Vials of Low Borosilicate Glass Tubing: This Vials has stable physical and chemical properties, good compatibility with the contained drugs, strong thermal shock resistance, cold resistance, acid and alkali resistance. It is used for directly filling injection and sterile powder for injection.

EVERIC Pure: It provides drug stability in particular for sensitive drugs and drugs with low-filling volumes. An EVERIC Pure vial allows drug stability by using FIOLAX CHR (controlled hydrolytic resistance) glass tubing, which has a higher chemical stability than standard borosilicate glass without any change in composition. EVERIC pure is a new borosilicate glass vials ensure drug stability by using an improved borosilicate glass tubing a new generation of ultra-pure pharmaceutical vials to meet the exacting drug stability needs of low-fill drugs. It is used for sensitive drugs and drugs with low filling volumes. It is ISO certified and available in 2 ml -20 ml size capacity.

Siliconized Vials: This vial presenting the chemical stability of the medical blended silicone oil makes the glass bottle hydrophobic that can help to reduce the residual on the wall of the glass bottle and avoid the waste of the medicine. It is suitable for specific pharmaceuticals such as suspensions, protein absorption drug injections. By using a special process on vials to form a layer of ultra-thin and dense uniform film on the inner wall of the glass container to seal and shield.

Some of major trends of global vaccine vials market on the basis of raw materials:

Borosilicate glass is basic raw material which utilized to make vaccine vials for COVID-19 vaccine. It is a type of glass that contains boron trioxide which allows for a very low coefficient of thermal expansion. Means that it will not break under extreme temperature changes as compare to regular glass. This glass is also well-known for its extremely high chemical resistance. This glass is invented in 1897 by Schott AG.

Some of major trends of global vaccine vials market on the basis of technology:

Nowadays, moulded glass vials is more in trends for manufacturing of vaccine vials. Moulded glass technology has been applied in the pharmaceutical industry mainly to reduce the cost and time of manufacturing of medical products. Also, it is used to improve the performance of drug devices. The molded glass vials are obtained by pouring molten glass into molds.

Key Benefits for Global Vaccine Vials Market Report-

Global Vaccine Vials market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Vaccine Vials market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Vaccine Vials market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Vaccine Vials market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Vaccine Vials Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Dose:

Single Dose

Multi Dose

By Material

Glass

Medium Borosilicate Glass Vials



Low Borosilicate Glass Vials



Soda Lime Glass Vials

Polymer

By Technology:

Molded Vials

Tubular Vials

Others

By Application:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

By Capacity:

2ml.

3ml.

5ml.

10ml.

20ml.

Others

