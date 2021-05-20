USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) Discusses its Digital Medicine as the Future of Healthcare in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ), to discuss the Company's digital medicine and virtual care platform designed to make healthcare encounters more efficient, cost-effective and comfortable for both the physician and patient.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Grogan outlined the five focal points that drive USAQ's business model and growth trajectory. This structure generates recurring revenue for both USAQ and its physician clients, while the Company's remote-patient monitoring technology meets greater demand for virtual care in post-pandemic healthcare.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-usa-equities-corp-usaq/.

"Only 15 or so months ago, we wouldn't have thought virtual care technologies and digital medicine would come to the forefront … but they are here and they're here to stay," Grogan explained. "A lot of patients have really felt the benefit of not having to go into a doctor's office and sit in a waiting room to get good, quality care. We're a part of that new ecosystem."

Healthcare providers also benefit from efficient digital care. USAQ's target market is a growing field of solo, independent practices looking for ways to generate revenue and become more efficient with their services. The Company's reimbursable Software-as-a-Service (Saas) technology enables these small businesses to achieve recurring revenue at high gross margins while addressing the preventative care of multiple chronic conditions, said Grogan.

As a public company, USAQ has the obvious advantage of access to capital markets, but it's the individual healthcare professional and retail investor that the Company seeks to obtain as key stakeholders.

"Instead of going to [venture capitalists] and institutional investors, we've gone to our clients and let them have an opportunity to invest in the future of medicine and join us alongside in the future upside that we have," Grogan stated. "We're a publicly traded company as opposed to being privately held to give retail investors to have a piece of the future of medicine."

Grogan's diverse experience in healthcare in the U.S. and abroad has given him a well-rounded perspective of the healthcare industry. This insight is the foundation of the tactical manner used to assemble the Company's management and advisory board.

"Along this journey of 10 years, I've built a very solid team around me of medical educators, doctors, business development experts in network development for physicians and growing physician networks," he said. "As an early-stage company, you can't just gain authority and credibility overnight. Often, you have to bring a team around you that brings credibility to the forefront."

In 2020, USAQ leveraged this expertise to launch two apps and present at the University of Miami Allergy Diagnostics and Allergen Immunotherapy Virtual CME Event, a continuing education course for over 100 doctors to demonstrate that the future of medicine is headed toward physician-directed digital medicine and preventative health technologies that streamline the care process.

Next month, USAQ will participate in a second workshop at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine to further educate medical practitioners on the Company's solutions and to continue to build its client base.

"This is a key point," said Grogan. "This is the type of doctor that we're getting as a client. Their behavior is that they want to be educated in these new areas, they want to do things that are slightly out of the scope of their practice but want to make sure they have the right credentials to do it, and they're looking to make more revenue."

Moving into the second half of 2021, Grogan said the Company will add more products to its customer base, more efficiently amortizing its sales and marketing. He concluded the interview with a recap in USAQ's recent financial performance and its ability to double revenues sequentially from one quarter to the next.

About USA Equities Corp.

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) is focused on providing value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior-based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company's products are intended to allow general practice physicians to increase their revenues by cost effectively diagnosing and treating chronic diseases that are generally referred to specialists. The Company's products and information service portfolio are directed toward prevention, early detection, management and reversal of cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principal objectives are to develop proprietary software tools, devices and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today's obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease population.

For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.USAQCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends in the marketplace, future revenues, future products and potential future results and acquisitions, are examples of such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that express risks and uncertainties. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of the introduction of new products, the inherent discrepancy in actual results from estimates, projections and forecasts made by management, regulatory delays, changes in government funding and budgets, and other factors, including general economic conditions, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

