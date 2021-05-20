De Baecker will lead the company's European market expansion to help brands unlock advanced mobile marketing and engagement opportunities

Vibes, the technology leader powering the direct-to-consumer mobile engagement revolution, today announced the appointment of Thibault de Baecker as the company's vice president of sales for the EMEA region. In this role, de Baecker will be focused on expanding the company's global footprint in the retail, quick service restaurants (QSR), financial services, hospitality, and automotive industries. With the Vibes' platform, de Baecker will transform mobile marketing engagement programs and build loyalty for more European brands through advanced, timely and relevant mobile messaging strategies.

"I am excited to join Vibes at a time when the company continues to evolve its intelligent mobile engagement platform to deliver the most advanced solutions in the market," said de Baecker. "Today's European brands need proven yet innovative ways of engaging with their consumers in this evolving market. Vibes answers this need, providing a platform for marketing, servicing and loyalty that has continuously delivered results and innovation during the last two decades. Through my experience leading high growth European expansion, perhaps the most impactful component I've seen is the quality of the leadership team. I am impressed and honored to be joining such a powerful group of leaders here at Vibes."

De Baecker will also be responsible for growing the company's European employee base over the immediate future across the full customer lifecycle, with the company planning to hire a comprehensive team in France, the United Kingdom and Germany in order to drive and support Vibes' continued growth. Currently, Vibes serves key customers in the EMEA region including LEGO, Pandora, Ralph Lauren and Schuh among others.

This past year has highlighted the need for European businesses to connect with their customers via personalized and engaging digital channels, like mobile, as social distancing measures continue to restrict face-to-face interaction. Brands of all industries are finding value in advanced mobile engagement strategies through Vibes' unique combination of native omnichannel mobile messaging, intelligent experience automation, rich audience and performance insights and analytics, embedded compliance governance and unrivaled global messaging performance.

De Baecker brings over 20 years of experience in business development in the data analytics and performance space. Prior to joining Vibes, he served as regional vice president of Southern Europe at Databricks, where he successfully built out his region in less than two years to create a sustainable team that achieved over 300% in revenue growth. Before that, he massively grew Talend's French revenue and team to over 30 employees as the sales director. He has also served as a business development leader for IENA Consulting, a business analytics and optimization consulting firm, and founded and directed SARL DALI, a consulting firm focused on data migration.

"The key to any successful European build out starts with a product that's proven and ready for scale across the globe," said Richard Rivera, Chief Revenue Officer, Vibes. "That strong foundation is already in place at Vibes, from our software platform to the high velocity global network we operate that delivers mobile messaging internationally for large enterprises at high volume with strong security controls that ensure consumer privacy. Thibault brings the other critical component, a proven sales playbook as a leader who has successfully executed in hypergrowth environments multiple times. His depth and breadth of business development across European markets and his deep technology background in enterprise SaaS and data analytics gives us the horsepower we need in Europe. Moreover, Thibault brings a high level of intellectual curiosity and emotional intelligence, which makes him the right leader to serve our customers and develop our European team. We are thrilled to have Thibault join the Vibes leadership team."

Vibes helps brands like Ralph Lauren, Dollar General, Dick's Sporting Goods, Redbox, Chipotle, Sephora, and LEGO to grow, activate, and optimize consumer relationships with timely, relevant, high volume mobile messaging at a high-volume, global scale. The company's intelligent mobile engagement platform enables marketers and consumer loyalty professionals to connect with consumers using a unified native platform of SMS, MMS, dynamic wallet, app push notifications, app inbox and performance analytics, to become the backbone for these brands' overall digital engagement strategies. Gartner recognized Vibes as a Leader in its 2019 and 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.

