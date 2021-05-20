Laboratory Furniture Sales Rising as Demand from Pharmaceutical & Educational Industry Increases: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research firm Fact.MR projects the laboratory furniture market to post impressive growth through 2021 and beyond. Expansion of the market is expected to be underpinned by the surging demand for sustainable modular laboratory furniture from pharmaceutical and educational sectors. The rising demand for modular laboratory furniture and increasing spending on sustainable and cost-effective laboratory furniture will aid the overall expansion of the market.

The market experienced decelerating growth amidst the COVID-19 crisis, with laboratory furniture sales declining and with the production process at standstill. However, a resurgence is being experienced as supply chains return to normalcy, creating growth prospects. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting various strategies such as advanced technology and 3D visualization techniques to attract end-users and increase their revenue pools.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5839

Manufacturers of laboratory furniture are likely to discover potential revenue pools across North America. Increasing government investment in education and healthcare infrastructure, expansion of pharmaceutical sector, and high investment in biotechnology are some of the factors aiding the industry growth. According to Fact.MR, medical laboratories across the globe are anticipated to exhibit higher demand for laboratory furniture owing to the growing number of research and project activities carried out for the diagnosis of various diseases. This, in turn, is expected to foster the laboratory furniture sales.

"High demand for modular furniture and increasing awareness about the environmental impact by manufacturing of laboratory furniture have pushed the manufacturer to adopt sustainable raw materials for the production," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Global laboratory furniture market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4% through 2031

Pharmaceutical laboratories and education sector, both, are the primary end-users of laboratory furniture market

China is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period backed by the increasing production and abundance of raw material in the region

is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period backed by the increasing production and abundance of raw material in the region The U.S. is expected to be the dominant laboratory furniture manufacturer in North America owing to the surging demand from pharmaceutical sector

owing to the surging demand from pharmaceutical sector India is anticipated to emerge as a potential market, followed by Brazil

is anticipated to emerge as a potential market, followed by France and Germany are expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming decade

Competitive Landscape

Friatec GmbH, GE Healthcare Services, Kewaunee Scientific, LOC Scientific, MERCI SRO, Mott Manufacturing Ltd., PSA Laboratory Furniture LLC, Symbiote, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waldner Laboreinrichtungen GmbH & Co. KG. Are some of the laboratory furniture manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR. According to Fact.MR, aforementioned players are relying on the blend of organic and in-organic strategies such as mergers, collaborations and strengthening their regional & distribution networks. Also, key players are relying on advanced technology to woo more end-users and meet their specific customization and need. For instance, manufacturers are using online tools so that the customer can select and design the furniture according to their labs and as per their requirement.

In March 2020, leading lower-middle-market equity firm Huron Capital announced the acquisition of Lab Crafters, a manufacturer of specialized furniture for laboratories in the biotech, pharmaceutical, higher education, and government sectors.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5839

More Valuable Insights on Conveyor oven Market

In its latest research report, Fact.MR delivers an insightful details on the global laboratory furniture market trends and growth scenario for the period of 2021 and 2031. To gain a better understanding on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the global laboratory furniture market, the market is segmented on the basis of product (laboratory tables, laboratory stools & chairs, laboratory storage & cabinets, pedestal laboratory furniture, laboratory IPS units, and others), end-user (school & college laboratories, medical laboratories, pharma labs, biotech labs, government labs, CRO labs, semi-conductor labs, diagnostic research labs, and chemical labs), distribution channel (offline and online) across major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future growth outlook of global laboratory furniture market?

What are the headwinds and tailwinds that the market is expected to witness over the coming years?

Which is the most lucrative segment for the global conveyor oven market?

Which region is expected to provide growth opportunities for laboratory furniture market players?

How has Covid-19 impacted the sales of laboratory furniture?

Get in Touch with Report Author for any Specific Query

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5839

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Domain

Eco-Friendly Furniture Market: Fact.MR has published its recent market study for global eco-friendly furniture with its latest market trend and opportunities prevailing the market through 2021. To gain a better perspective, the report gives a detailed insights on the market growth drivers and challenges throughout the forecast period across key geographies.

Office Furniture Market: Office furniture market research report by Fact.MR offers a detailed segmentation on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market. The study entails analyses about the major market trends and prominent growth drivers present across key geographies and major segments, along with information about key manufacturers operating within the landscape.

Home Furniture Market: Fact.MR's unbiased analysis on the global home furniture market gives details on the unique strategies and competitive landscape for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you an unbiased perspective on the market strategies and revenue prospects of the key players through 2021 & beyond across key geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg