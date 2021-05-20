Highview Power plans to develop up to seven projects with a capacity of 50 MW / 300 MWh each in Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León and the Canary Islands thanks to an estimated investment of $1 billion.From pv magazine Spain Highview Power, a UK-based provider of long-term energy storage solutions, is developing several energy storage projects throughout Spain, with an aggregate capacity of up to 2 GWh and an estimated investment of about $1 billion. The projects will be developed with the support of a consortium of investors, including Spanish engineering services provider TSK Ingeniería y ...

