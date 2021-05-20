Finxflo: FINXFLO Adds Huobi as Liquidity Provider to Simplify Cryptocurrency Trading

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / FINXFLO, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, announces today that Huobi, a global cryptocurrency exchange, will join the platform as its latest liquidity provider. In line with this announcement, Huobi will deepen FINXFLO's market-leading liquidity, and will also support FINXFLO's expansion to deliver an upgraded trading experience for their users.

Amid the volatile stock market, retail and institutional investors have been repositioning their portfolios with well-performing cryptocurrencies. Despite the influx of new users, however, the cryptocurrency space remains hampered by poor functionality and usability. Platforms like Huobi and FINXFLO have led the way to rectify these problems and deliver the optimal trading experience with the lowest barriers to entry for users. In line with FINXFLO's core values around safety, usability, and reliability, Huobi's move to supply liquidity to FINXFLO will help the platform expand its services and resources.

"We're thrilled to add Huobi as a liquidity provider for FINXFLO," said James Gillingham, CEO of FINXFLO. "This addition will help to drive our platform forward, and provide users with a safe and trustworthy platform to navigate the cryptocurrency landscape. With our hybrid platform, we will continue to provide both retail and institutional investors with professional grade tools and best prices."

A pillar in the crypto industry since 2013, Huobi joins the growing list of liquidity providers on the FINXFLO platform. This announcement falls in line with Huobi's central mission to make investing in alternative assets more efficient. By bringing Huobi on board, FINXFLO assures a comprehensive and more reliable offering to its customers on a platform that will take crypto trading into the future.

"Huobi is among the most notable digital asset exchanges in the world," added Gillingham. "Their impact is evidenced by the fact that they have accounted for half of the world's crypto transactions and have more than 5 million users in over 130 countries."

About FINXFLO

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilise liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

About Huobi

Huobi is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, cryptocurrency finance infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment and incubation, and many more. For more information, visit https://blog.hbg.com/

