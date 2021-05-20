SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: Annual General Meeting Results

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) held its Annual General Meeting for the year ended December 31, 2020 today.

Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions being:

the re-election of Athan Lekkas, Andrew Sterling and Michael Clarke as directors, and the re-appointment of Pitcher Partners, as Auditor and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Voting details follow this announcement.

The Annual General Meeting presentation slides (released earlier) together with the audio presentation are available on the company website under the "Media and Presentations" tab.

On behalf of the board of directors.

For more information, please contact:

Athan Lekkas

Chairman and CEO

E: athan.lekkas@sqidpayments.com.au

Telephone: +61 3 9820 6400

Email: investors@sqidpay.com

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies is a payment processor head quartered in Australia with a proprietary software platform for online debit or credit card payments for both retail and wholesale transactions. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and e-commerce customers across both 'Business to Business' (B2B) and 'Business to Consumer' (B2C) segments to bridge both retail and wholesale transactions through its platform. For more information on SQID please visit https://sqidpayments.com.au/for-investors/

