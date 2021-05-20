Mailia and Silvina each have decades of biopharma experience with a deep understanding of unique clinical trial requirements of sponsors, monitors and research staff

The hires are the latest additions to Teckro's impressive bench of senior leadership as the company continues to see record demand for its platform

Teckro, creator of the only clinical trials platform that facilitates collaboration and real-time decision-making between and among study stakeholders, today announces two key hires: Malia Lewin as global head of strategy and Silvina Baudino to lead the Teckro site strategy. They are the latest experienced veterans to join Teckro's leadership team.

Other notable hires since the start of the year, include:

Former Veeva Systems sales leaders Ciaran Avitabile and Jeremy Schwarz join as Teckro global head and US head of sales, respectively;

Previous Salesforce solution engineering leader Brian Sharkey joins to build Teckro's global solution consulting function;

Cheryl Murphy, with 20+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, joins as Teckro VP of customer engagement and delivery where she will lead operational excellence for a world-class customer experience.

Malia Lewin to Lead Teckro's Strategy for Optimal Market and Product Fit

Malia Lewin has nearly 20 years of experience in the biopharma industry, serving in a variety of roles to champion new ideas, innovation and technological advancements in life sciences. Most recently, Malia was chief business officer at CherryCircle Software, a maker of cloud-based software for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Among her other roles, she served as global director of oncology strategy at Veeva Systems.

Malia says, "While clinical research pushes forward incredible scientific advancements, the management of clinical trial operations is woefully behind. This creates friction that needlessly impacts the time and cost of delivering new treatments. Teckro's platform changes the game by allowing a seamless flow of vital information between sites and sponsors. This enables faster, safer, more efficient trials and an improved path for life-saving treatments to people around the world.

Silvina Baudino to Champion Teckro Requirements for Sites' Needs

Also joining Teckro's strategy team, Silvina Baudino brings more than 20 years of clinical trial industry experience, most recently as director of strategic site networks for IQVIA. Her career has encompassed a diverse range of responsibilities, including building and implementing innovative site-centric delivery models as well as creating strategies to improve quality and accessibility to clinical trials for patients globally.

"While public awareness and appreciation for clinical research improved with the pandemic, research site staff are struggling to work through backlogs of trials that were put on hold or delayed due to COVID-19," Silvina explains. "Teckro is uniquely positioned to help site staff manage their demanding workloads to deliver the best outcomes for patients and preserve the quality of the research data."

CEO Gary Hughes reflects on the current strength of Teckro, saying: "The depth of the expertise of our leadership team is testament to the belief in Teckro's mission and our positive impact on clinical trials operations. This all-star team of leaders gives confidence to the rest of our staff, prospective employees, and our customers that we can continue to modernize and simplify clinical operations and accelerate the pace of clinical research.

Watch this short Q&A with Malia and Silvina to hear their thoughts on joining Teckro on International Clinical Trials Day and how they believe the future of clinical trials will evolve.

About Teckro

Teckro's cloud-based clinical trial platform connects research sites, monitors and study teams with access to critical information, real-time decision support, and vital insights into clinical operations and trial performance. Teckro is used at more than 20,000 research sites and by thousands of investigators around the world. The company works with six out of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies as well as emerging biotechs. A number of trials run on Teckro are now starting to report success metrics in meeting endpoints, and others have been granted priority review by regulators in the US and Europe.

More Information:

Visit teckro.com

Connect with Teckro on LinkedIn

Follow @teckroofficial on Twitter and Instagram

on Twitter and Instagram Like Teckro on Facebook

Subscribe to the Teckro YouTube channel

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005524/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Lippitt

hannah.lippitt@teckro.com

+44 7393334501