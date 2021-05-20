London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - The Future of Insurance USA 2021 (June 22-24, 2021) is North America's most senior, strategic insurance gathering, uniting top decision makers from across the insurance ecosystem, to build resilience, seize opportunity and drive growth, to lead the evolution of the industry through the digital era.

With a number of C-Level executives already confirmed, Reuters Events are pleased to announce that a number of CEOs from the industry's leading organizations have committed to speak, reinforcing the mission statement in providing the only place for C-Suite led, executive discussions of the strategic trends and challenges that are transforming the US insurance industry.

Insurance CEOs and C-Suite Executives confirmed to speak at The Future of Insurance USA 2021:

Tom Wilson, Chair, President & CEO, Allstate

Mario Greco, Group CEO, Zurich

Caroline Feeney, CEO, U.S. Insurance & Retirement Businesses, Prudential Financial

Walter White, President & CEO , Allianz Life

, Assaf Wand, CEO & Co-Founder, Hippo Insurance

Bill Martin, President & CEO , Plymouth Rock Home Assurance

, Yaron Ben-Zvi, CEO , Haven Life

, Souheil Badran, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Northwestern Mutual

Bret Ahnell, Executive Vice President , FM Global

, Dan Moore, Chief Operating Officer, QBE North America

Lisa Davis, President & CUO, Canopius USA

Ariel Weintraub, Chief Information Security Officer, MassMutual

Drew Aldrich, Managing Director , American Family Ventures

, Lorie Graham, SVP, Chief Risk Officer , AmericanAg

, Cheryl Lebens, VP, Chief Risk & Strategy Officer , Grange Insurance

, Meredith Schnurr, US & Canada Cyber Brokerage Leader , Marsh

, Ketty Trivedi, Chief Marketing Officer , Prudential Group Insurance

, Chris Smith, EVP, Group Benefits , Guardian Life

, Brent Korte, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Ameritas

Jonathan Charak, VP & Emerging Solutions Director, Zurich NA

Aviad Pinkovezky, Chief Product Officer , Hippo Insurance

, Brent Hammer, AVP, Innovation Officer, Grange Insurance

George Nichols, President & CEO, The American College of Financial Services

Brad Gow, Global Cyber Product Leader , Sompo International

, Paulo Bandeira Pinho, Chief Medical Director , Optimum Re

, Jim Albert, Chairman, Neptune Flood

Shawn Ram, Head of Insurance, Coalition

