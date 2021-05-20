Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Circa Enterprises Inc. (TSVX: CTO) ("Circa"), a manufacturer of equipment for the telecommunication, electrical utility, and construction industries, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Westronic Inc. ("Westronic"), a designer and manufacturer of intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions. The acquisition of Westronic was completed by means of an amalgamation between Westronic and a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of Circa. The Westronic business will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary within Circa's Telecom segment.

"We are pleased to close the acquisition of Westronic and look forward to a prosperous future within Circa," said Cory Tamagi, Circa's President and CEO. "On behalf of everyone at Circa, we would like to extend a warm welcome to the Westronic employees, customers and suppliers."

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc. is a public company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with operations in Alberta and Ontario. Circa designs, manufactures and supplies telecommunications equipment, cable and connectivity products, metal enclosures, electrical equipment, and other goods to customers in the telecommunications, electrical, and construction industries. The outstanding common shares of Circa are listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol CTO. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westronic

Westronic is based in Calgary, Alberta and has two operating subsidiaries, Mediation Technology Corporation (dba Westronic Systems Inc.) which was founded in 1981, and Barnett Engineering Ltd., founded in 1977. Westronic designs, manufactures intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions to telecommunications companies, electric, water and gas utilities, oil and gas companies and Original Equipment Manufacturers and System Integrators that serve these markets.

Contact: Mr. Cory Tamagi

President and CEO

Circa Enterprises Inc.

(403) 258-2011

Mrs. Angela Hulshof

VP Finance and CFO

Circa Enterprises Inc.

(403) 258-2011

E-Mail: investor@circaent.com

Website: www.circaent.com

