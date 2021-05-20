Revolutionary Syng Cell Alpha Speaker Features GaN Systems Transistors

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today that the Syng Cell Alpha wireless speaker uses GaN Systems transistors. Innovative audio company Syng is founded by former Apple designer Christopher Stringer, who helped develop the HomePod, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, and entrepreneur Damon Way, co-founder of DC Shoes and Incase. The brand has driven excitement in the home audio marketplace with the debut of its high-fidelity spatial sound system that provides clear, detailed, and immersive sound in a sleek, durable, and functional design.

The Cell Alpha features two woofers in opposing configuration; three-element, two-way beamforming array; and three built-in microphones that can calibrate the audio to a room's acoustics for the ultimate in sound quality. Multiple Cell Alphas can also be networked for surround sound.

"The Cell Alpha is a new beginning for home audio and sets the standard for how we experience and engage with sound," said Dave Turnbull, Head of Engineering at Syng. "With GaN power semiconductors, our designers were able to build something entirely new and revolutionary without being hindered by an inferior power supply."

This recent collaboration among Syng and GaN Systems highlights the growing use of GaN in the audio market, from amplifiers to companion power supplies. By replacing legacy silicon transistors with GaN, audio companies can make vast design improvements including higher audio quality, smaller size, more power, and higher efficiency.

Syng's Cell Alpha incorporates GaN Systems' GaN transistors (image courtesy of Syng)

The Cell Alpha's transformative sound and features stem from its unique design. That design requires extreme performance from the electronics - they must fit into a small space and deliver huge transients while generating minimal heat. This type of challenge is a fitting application for GaN Systems transistors, which offer unparalleled switching performance in an extremely small package. The Cell Alpha's internal power supply uses GaN Systems 650V and 100V transistors in a design that is optimized to meet Syng's demanding technical requirements at low cost and eliminates the need for a heatsink or external cooling.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

