Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
WKN: A2AQCA ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 Ticker-Symbol: TYIA 
Xetra
20.05.21
10:36 Uhr
52,24 Euro
+0,80
+1,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC52,24+1,56 %
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,316-0,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.