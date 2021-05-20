Highspot Increases the Performance of Sales Teams with Spring 2021 Release

New product innovations enable customers worldwide to drive scalable, repeatable revenue

SEATTLE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced its Spring '21 release, delivering robust enterprise capabilities that help companies build a scalable, repeatable revenue engine. With Highspot's unified platform, customers can effectively equip, train and coach sellers to drive winning behaviors across the sales team.

"Sales leaders are increasingly focused on how to improve quota attainment by identifying what works and helping more of their salespeople master those behaviors," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "With Highspot, sales organizations have a unified platform to ensure the success of their sellers, which drives predictable business growth."

Organizations with high rep performance are more likely to achieve revenue targets year over year, improve forecast accuracy, lower the cost of sales and increase rep engagement. According to Sales Enablement PRO's State of Sales Enablement 2021 report , having a dedicated sales enablement function is correlated with 7-percentage-point higher win rates. Moreover, Highspot customers reported an average increase of 19 percent in sales reps achieving quota following the deployment of Highspot, with some customers reporting increases as high as 100 percent (Source: TechValidate, May 2021).

The latest product release delivers on Highspot's commitment to providing revenue leaders a clear path to help every customer-facing employee, from pre- to post-sales, have more effective conversations when revenue is on the line.

Turn C-Suite Strategies into Actions with Scorecards

Generally available today, Highspot Play Scorecards provide an interactive dashboard for managing strategic initiatives, such as landing a consistent sales methodology or a new product launch. With Highspot, revenue leaders now have deep insight into the four key indicators of success:



Do reps understand the strategy? Are reps executing the strategy? Is the strategy resonating with customers? Is the strategy driving business results?

Scorecards unify data across all aspects of the platform - content, guidance, training, coaching and engagement - and bring it together with business outcome data from CRM opportunities to create a comprehensive, interactive dashboard that leaders can use to inform action.

Equip Reps with Enterprise-Ready Training and Coaching

Highspot's training and coaching capabilities bring courses and in-the-moment, bite-sized learning into reps' everyday workflows to prepare them for every conversation. With the Spring '21 release, customers can:



Build dynamic courses and lessons in a fraction of the time

Import existing lessons from the corporate Learning Management System (LMS)

Target recommendations to reps with microlearning and just-in-time delivery

Analyze training impact at the account level with deep CRM integrations

Highspot customers reported an average decrease of 19 percent in rep ramp time following the deployment of Highspot, with some customers reporting a decrease as much as 95 percent (Source: TechValidate, May 2021).

"When I asked our sales leaders what type of training tool they wanted, they said it should all be in Highspot, where sellers already get everything they need," said Kelly Lewis, VP Commercial Strategy and Enablement, Amwell. "Highspot made the most sense to keep sales, product marketing, training and enablement aligned with strategies to drive business outcomes and to help sellers succeed."

Maximize Content with Enterprise-Grade Sales Content Management

Highspot's intuitive user experience leads to high platform adoption and content usage - resulting in increased rep productivity and greater marketing return on investment. Designed to meet the needs of the world's largest enterprise organizations, the Spring '21 release delivers powerful new content governance and sales content management capabilities:



Enhanced governance and approval workflows to support regulatory and brand compliance

New reporting that provides insight into content usage and compliance

Automapping to popular content management systems, including Microsoft SharePoint, to streamline management

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

