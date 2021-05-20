NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. (symbol: SJOVA) on May 20, 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 21, 2021. ISIN IS0000024602 Company name Sjóvá-Almennar Tryggingar Total share capital before the ISK 1.335.957.552 (1.335.957.552 reduction shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 1.851.174 (1.851.174 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 1.334.106.378 (1.334.106.378 reduction shares) Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol SJOVA Orderbook ID 100381