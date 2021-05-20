Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 25 May 2021. ISIN DK0010244425 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,599,401 shares (DKK 10,599,401,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 131,186 shares (DKK 131,186,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,468,215 shares (DKK 10,468,15,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAERSK A ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3200 ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0010244508 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: A.P. Møller - Mærsk B ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 9,432,546 shares (DKK 9,432,546,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 524,745 shares (DKK 524,745,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 8,907,801 shares (DKK 8,907,801,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAERSK B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3201 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860497