Dakshidin Corporation: Dakshidin CEO Joins GenBio CEO on Podcast to Discuss Entering 191 Billion Dollar Anti-Inflammatory Market, Their Strategic Partnership and Research Potential

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Dakshidin Corp (OTC PINK:DKSC) CEO Chris Haigh and Giles Tilley, Managing Director of GenBio Inc. an early-stage Biotechnology Company joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview.

"How did you get involved with GenBio?", Jolly asked Haigh. "It was prior to the epidemic to start with," explained Haigh. "I was introduced to Giles by a mutual acquaintance who thought that there was a synergy between us," he continued, noting that Dakshidin is in the process of being renamed 'Whitechapel Holdings'. "Whitechapel is very involved, and has been for a long time, in the health and wellness space, but completely organic and natural," said Haigh.

"We've looked at a number of different approaches to what we felt, based upon market research, were the significant issues and complaints where products should be designed and aimed at," continued Haigh. "Giles is an absolute authority on natural products, the science behind them, and how to be able to refine the extracts from those products," he shared. "When Giles and I first met it became obvious to both of us that there was a tremendous synergy there."

"Who is GenBio and what is your mission?", Jolly asked Tilley. "We are primarily a US-based biotech research company and our mission is to develop the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs," said Tilley. "In Australia, there are natural extracts that demonstrate outstanding potential in the medical and health field," he added, noting that GenBio has studied around 300 extracts over the last five years. "We have whittled it down to about five, which we believe merits research," continued Tilley. "Out of those five, probably two or three are undergoing research in the USA," he shared. "We have identified new mechanisms of action, which gives us leverage in the marketplace."

Tilley then shared that these extracts also have the potential to be added to CBD formulations.

"What is your company's unique selling point?", asked Jolly. "The unique selling point of our company is that we currently have a research program with an entirely new mechanism of action, an entirely new platform, and a more powerful anti-inflammatory drug program with, we believe, lower toxicity than existing pharmaceutical drugs," shared Tilley. "That is about to enter an Investigational New Drug program in the United States, as we speak."

Jolly then asked about the potential of the synergy between these two companies. "The health and wellness space, following the pandemic, is now a much larger space where customers are much more interested in their personal health, as well as the education behind that," said Haigh. "Having the science supplied by GenBio and having unique products that are aimed specifically at these viral issues, we believe, will give us the edge in that market."

"You believe this is going to dovetail into your company's sales and operations, and will hit your bottom line in the next two to four quarters?", asked Jolly. "Significantly," responded Haigh.

To close the interview, Tilley and Haigh expressed confidence in the potential of their partnership to develop the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs as the health and wellness industry continues to transform. "What we hope for is a line of absolutely organic and natural products that are effective and will truly help with health issues without the use of pharmaceuticals," closed Haigh.

GenBio Inc. is an early-stage Biotechnology Company with unrivaled (and possibly unique) research expertise based on an unexpected yet vitally important medical research breakthrough - described by the US scientific team as "never seen before".

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings

DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging organic health and wellness industry.

