DJ Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding 20-May-2021 / 16:58 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sberbank informs that its PDMR Andrey Shemetov, Senior Vice-President for Key Corporate, made the transaction in Sberbank's debt instruments. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: PDMR Shemetov =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 106475 EQS News ID: 1199007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)