Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
20.05.21
17:20 Uhr
13,250 Euro
+0,050
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,35017:23
13,20013,30017:23
Dow Jones News
20.05.2021 | 16:31
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding

DJ Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding 

Sberbank (SBER) 
Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding 
20-May-2021 / 16:58 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Sberbank informs that its PDMR Andrey Shemetov, Senior Vice-President for Key Corporate, made the transaction 
in Sberbank's debt instruments. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: PDMR Shemetov 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SBER 
LEI Code:   549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.: 106475 
EQS News ID:  1199007 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)

SBERBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.