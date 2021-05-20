ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) held its Annual General Meeting today, May 20, where it was mainly decided:

to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet,

to distribute a dividend of SEK 1.25 per share for the financial year 2020 and to bring the remaining part of the retained earnings forward,

per share for the financial year 2020 and to bring the remaining part of the retained earnings forward, to grant discharge from liability to the Board members and the CEO,

to elect Hans Jacobsson as Chairman of the Board and Staffan Hillberg , Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and Anna Frick as Board members,

as Chairman of the Board and , Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and as Board members, that a total of SEK 980,000 be paid to the Board of Directors, of which SEK 280,000 to the Board Chair, SEK 160,000 to each of the other Board members, SEK 25,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee and SEK 15,000 to members of the Audit Committee, as well as SEK 10,000 to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 10,000 to members of the Remuneration Committee,

be paid to the Board of Directors, of which to the Board Chair, to each of the other Board members, to the Chair of the Audit Committee and to members of the Audit Committee, as well as to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and to members of the Remuneration Committee, to re-elect PwC AB as auditor, with the authorised public accountant Fredrik Göransson as the principal auditor,

to, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, appoint a new Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting,

to issue 800,000 warrants in accordance with the Board's proposed resolution, where the exercise price was set at SEK 140 per warrant,

per warrant, to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on preferential rights issues,

to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on directed issues of a maximum of 3,000,000 Series B shares,

to approve proposed guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in the company,

to approve amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the Board's proposal.

The complete resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available at the company's head office in Gothenburg .

. It was noted that the required majority of at least 9/10 of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the Annual General Meeting was achieved.

Gothenburg, May 20, 2021

The board of Zinzino

