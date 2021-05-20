Mondragon Assembly has opened a new office in Chicago, from where it wants to strengthen its global position.From pv magazine Spain Spanish PV production equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has announced the opening of new headquarters in the US city of Chicago, Illinois. The company explained that the objective was "to reinforce its global positioning", and that this new milestone "will allow it to approach this market with greater proximity to its international clients, to whom from now on it will be able to offer a local, closer and more personalized service and support". The company's expansion ...

