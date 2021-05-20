Further validation of how the use of Cellvizio potentially impacts patient management and improves outcomes in multiple gastrointestinal indications

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced the presentation of 7 abstracts supporting Cellvizio at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021 Virtual, being held May 21-23. These abstracts focus on Barrett's esophagus (BE), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and associated food allergies, pancreatic cysts and other gastrointestinal diseases. Studies are focused on how the use of Cellvizio potentially impacts patient management and improves outcomes.

"Real-time in vivo cellular imaging with Cellvizio is once again taking center stage at Digestive Disease Week as evidenced by the many high-quality studies presented this year," said Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "We are excited to see the number and range of studies being presented and discussed, supporting how the use of Cellvizio potentially impacts patient management and improves outcomes in Barrett's esophagus, pancreatic cysts, and inflammatory bowel disease applications, and highlighting the important new role Cellvizio could play in the management of patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, a chronic functional disorder of the gastrointestinal system affecting approximately 9.2% of the global population1

Highlighted featured presentations (in chronological order):

CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY IN THE COLONIC MUCOSA OF PATIENTS WITH DIVERTICULAR DISEASE: INTERIM RESULTS

Presentation #156

Friday, May 21 from 1:47 1:53 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Miguel Puga-Tejada, Instituto Ecuatoriano de Enfermedades Digestiva, Ecuador

ACCURACY AND AGREEMENT OF AN INTERNATIONAL PANEL FOR THE DIAGNOSIS OF PANCREATIC CYSTIC LESIONS USING EUS-GUIDED NEEDLE-BASED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY

Presentation #78

Friday, May 21 from 2:02 2:16 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Jorge Machicado, Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, United States

CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY IN COMBINATION WITH MOLECULAR BIOMARKERS FOR THE DIAGNOSIS OF INCONSPICUOUS DYSPLASIA IN BARRETT'S ESOPHAGUS: A RANDOMISED CROSS-OVER TRIAL

Presentation #227

Friday, May 21 from 1:47 1:53 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Mathew Vithayathil, MRC Cancer Unit, University of Cambridge, Redhill, United Kingdom

FOOD ALLERGY SENSITIVITY TEST (FAST) WITH ENDOMICROSCOPY OF THE DUODENUM ENABLES TAILORED EXCLUSION DIET IN PATIENTS WITH IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME

Presentation #819

Sunday, May 23 from 4:08 4:16 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Ralf Kiesslich, HELIOS Dr Horst Schmidt Kliniken Wiesbaden, Wiesbaden, Hessen, Germany

Featured poster sessions (in chronological order):

RESPONSE TO BIOLOGICS IN IBD PATIENTS ASSESSED BY COMPUTERIZED IMAGE ANALYSIS OF PROBE BASED CONFOCAL LASER ENDOMICROSCOPY WITH MOLECULAR LABELING

Poster Fr596

Friday, May 21 from 12:15 1:00 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Marietta Iacucci, Institute Translational of Medicine, Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy and NIHR Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre, University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK, Birmingham, United Kingdom

PROBE BASED CONFOCAL ENDOMICROSCOPY MAY INCREASE DETECTION OF LOW GRADE DYSPLASIA IN MALE VETERANS PREVIOUSLY DIAGNOSED WITH NON DYSPLASTIC SHORT SEGMENT BARRETT'S ESOPHAGUS UNDERGOING SURVEILLANCE

Poster Fr223

Friday, May 21 from 12:15 1:00 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Karen Chang, University of California System, Oakland, California, United States

DEVELOPMENT OF CONFOCAL ENDOMICROSCOPY CRITERIA FOR EARLY SIGNET-RING CELL CARCINOMA IN PATIENTS WITH HEREDITARY DIFFUSE GASTRIC CANCER SYNDROME

Poster Su585

Sunday, May 23 from 12:15 1:00 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Nastazja Dagny Pilonis, Department of Gastroenterological Oncology, Maria-Sklodowska-Curie Memorial Cancer Center and Institute of Oncology, Warsaw, Poland, Warsaw, Poland; MRC Cancer Unit, Cambridge, United Kingdom

Visitors are invited to visit our DDW 2021 virtual page: https://www.landing.maunakeatech.com/en/ddw-2021

About Digestive Disease Week (DDW)

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is a fully virtual meeting from May 21-23, 2021. The meeting showcases more than 2,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real-time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is revolutionizing the way physicians diagnose and treat patients making a transformative change in medicine. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

1 Oka P, Parr H, Barberio B, Black CJ, Savarino EV, Ford AC. Global prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome according to Rome III or IV criteria: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020 Oct;5(10):908-917. doi: 10.1016/S2468-1253(20)30217-X. Epub 2020 Jul 20. Erratum in: Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020 Dec;5(12):e8. PMID: 32702295.

