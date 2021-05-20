The "Europe Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Product (Salted, Ranch Flavored, BBQ Flavored, Dill Pickle Flavored, Plain and Others), By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).
Sunflower seeds are the fruit part of the sunflower plant. It is a very popular widely adopted healthy food item that is produced in European countries like Ukraine, European Union, and Russia on a large scale. The sunflower seed market is rapidly increasing at a significant growth rate. The sunflower seed has a small kernel on the outer part that contains proteins and lipids. Another useful ingredient that is made from sunflower is edible sunflower oil, which is widely used in making various food items.
There is a wide variety of sunflower seeds that are easily available in the market in different flavors like bacon ranch flavor, sweet dill pickle kettle roast flavor, dill pickle flavor, salt pepper flavor, fresh cracked pepper kettle roast flavor, salty-sweet kettle roast flavor, and toasted coconut kettle roast flavor. These sunflower seeds are covered sold as sour cream, barbeque, or ranch. It comes in various sizes that are easily accessible around the globe.
The Salted market dominated the Russia Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market by Product in 2019, thereby, achieving a market value of $36.6 million by 2026. The Ranch Flavored market is showcasing a CAGR of 9% during (2020 2026). Additionally, The BBQ Flavored market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.4% during (2020 2026).
Key companies profiled in the report include
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Sincerely Nuts, Inc.
- Chinook Seedery
- Aperitivos Flaper S.A.
- Waymouth Farms, Inc.
- Dakota Style Foods, Inc.
- Giant Snacks, Inc.
- Realfoodsource Ltd.
Scope of the Study
Market Segmentation:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Product
- Salted
- Ranch Flavored
- BBQ Flavored
- Dill Pickle Flavored
- Plain
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market by Distribution Channel
Chapter 4. Europe Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market by Product
Chapter 5. Europe Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
