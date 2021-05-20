Regulatory News:
The Combined Shareholder's General Meeting of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) was held on May, 20th 2021, without the physical presence of shareholders, at the Company's headquarters in Ecully, under the chairmanship of Mr. Thierry DE LA TOUR D'ARTAISE, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
|OGM
|EGM
|Quantity of shares with voting rights
55 309 441
55 309 441
|Quantity of voting rights
81 460 879
81 460 879
|Quantity of shareholders represented or having voted remotely
4 324
4 313
|Quantity of shares represented or having voted remotely
45 492 473
45 434 620
|Quorum
82,25%
82,14%
|Quantity of votes represented or having voted remotely
70 576 360
70 478 542
|% of voting rights
86,63%
86,51%
|% FOR
|% AGAINST
|Votes
"FOR"
|Voting rights "AGAINST"
|Abstention
|Ordinary General Meeting
1
|Approval of the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020
|Adopted
100%
0,0%
70 566 181
3 392
6 787
2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020
|Adopted
100%
0,0%
70 568 528
913
6 919
3
|Allocation of the result for the yeard ended 31 December 2020 and setting of the dividend
|Adopted
99,8%
0,2%
70 444 619
131 611
130
4
|Reappointment of Yseulys Costes as a director
|Adopted
92,1%
7,9%
64 810 068
5 529 620
236 672
5
|Reappointment of PEUGEOT INVEST ASSETS as a director
|Adopted
93,9%
6,1%
66 067 274
4 274 888
234 198
6
|Reappointment of Brigitte Forestier as a director representing employee shareholders
|Adopted
97,5%
2,5%
68 681 314
1 786 247
108 799
7
|Approval of the appointment of the DELOITTE Associés and KPMG as the company's statutory auditors for a six-year term
|Adopted
100%
0,0%
70 542 229
32 396
1 735
8
|Approval of the remuneration policy for corporate executive officers
|Adopted
93,3%
6,7%
65 606 740
4 730 245
239 375
9
|Approval of the remuneration policy for directors.
|Adopted
100%
0,0%
70 439 126
22 909
114 325
10
|Approval of all components of remuneration referred to in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code concerning all executive officers for the 2020 financial year.
|Adopted
97,4%
2,6%
68 503 712
1 849 100
223 548
11
|Approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total remuneration and benefits of all kinds, paid or allocated for the 2020 financial year to the Chairman and CEO
|Adopted
80,6%
19,4%
56 705 103
13 665 484
205 773
12
|Approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total remuneration and benefits of all kinds paid or allocated for the 2020 financial year to the Chief Operating Officer.
|Adopted
81,9%
18,1%
57 655 638
12 714 866
205 856
13
|Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors for the company to buy back its own shares.
|Adopted
79,1%
20,9%
55 764 477
14 713 947
97 936
|% For
|% Against
|Votes
"FOR"
|Votes "AGAINST
|Abstention
|Extraordinary General Meeting
14
|Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors enabling the company to cancel its own shares
|Adopted
100%
0,0%
70 464 956
13 095
491
15
|Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or share equivalents and/or debt securities, with pre-emption rights.
|Adopted
80,2%
19,8%
56 556 802
13 921 349
391
16
|Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or share equivalents and/or debt securities, with waiving of pre-emption rights in the course of a public offering.
|Adopted
80,1%
19,9%
56 460 627
14 002 646
15 269
17
|Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or share equivalents and/or debt securities, with waiving of pre-emption rights as part of an offering governed by Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.
|Adopted
79,9%
20,1%
56 324 487
14 138 789
15 266
18
|Blanket ceiling on financial authorizations.
|Adopted
99,5%
0,5%
70 003 927
362 283
112 332
19
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by capitalizing retained earnings, profit, premiums or other items that may be capitalized.
|Adopted
98,2%
1,8%
69 129 592
1 237 157
111 793
20
|Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant performance shares.
|Adopted
83,0%
17,0%
58 307 057
11 923 762
247 723
21
|Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share capital increases restricted to members of a company or Group Savings Scheme and/or sales of reserved shares with waiving of pre-emption rights.
|Adopted
99,2%
0,8%
69 940 926
536 968
648
22
|Amendment of Article 8 of the Company's bylaws relating to the lowering of the threshold for ownership interests, the crossing of which must be reported to the company.
|Adopted
78,5%
21,5%
55 307 879
15 170 379
284
23
|Compliance of the bylaws with the new Articles of the French Commercial Code arising from Order no. 2020-1142 dated 16 September 2020.
|Adopted
99,9%
0,1%
70 406 201
72 119
222
24
|Powers to carry out formalities.
|Adopted
100%
0,0%
70 477 238
1 117
187
