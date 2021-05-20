Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholder's General Meeting of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) was held on May, 20th 2021, without the physical presence of shareholders, at the Company's headquarters in Ecully, under the chairmanship of Mr. Thierry DE LA TOUR D'ARTAISE, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

OGM EGM Quantity of shares with voting rights 55 309 441 55 309 441 Quantity of voting rights 81 460 879 81 460 879 Quantity of shareholders represented or having voted remotely 4 324 4 313 Quantity of shares represented or having voted remotely 45 492 473 45 434 620 Quorum 82,25% 82,14% Quantity of votes represented or having voted remotely 70 576 360 70 478 542 % of voting rights 86,63% 86,51%

% FOR % AGAINST Votes

"FOR" Voting rights "AGAINST" Abstention Ordinary General Meeting 1 Approval of the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 Adopted 100% 0,0% 70 566 181 3 392 6 787 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 Adopted 100% 0,0% 70 568 528 913 6 919 3 Allocation of the result for the yeard ended 31 December 2020 and setting of the dividend Adopted 99,8% 0,2% 70 444 619 131 611 130 4 Reappointment of Yseulys Costes as a director Adopted 92,1% 7,9% 64 810 068 5 529 620 236 672 5 Reappointment of PEUGEOT INVEST ASSETS as a director Adopted 93,9% 6,1% 66 067 274 4 274 888 234 198 6 Reappointment of Brigitte Forestier as a director representing employee shareholders Adopted 97,5% 2,5% 68 681 314 1 786 247 108 799 7 Approval of the appointment of the DELOITTE Associés and KPMG as the company's statutory auditors for a six-year term Adopted 100% 0,0% 70 542 229 32 396 1 735 8 Approval of the remuneration policy for corporate executive officers Adopted 93,3% 6,7% 65 606 740 4 730 245 239 375 9 Approval of the remuneration policy for directors. Adopted 100% 0,0% 70 439 126 22 909 114 325 10 Approval of all components of remuneration referred to in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code concerning all executive officers for the 2020 financial year. Adopted 97,4% 2,6% 68 503 712 1 849 100 223 548 11 Approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total remuneration and benefits of all kinds, paid or allocated for the 2020 financial year to the Chairman and CEO Adopted 80,6% 19,4% 56 705 103 13 665 484 205 773 12 Approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total remuneration and benefits of all kinds paid or allocated for the 2020 financial year to the Chief Operating Officer. Adopted 81,9% 18,1% 57 655 638 12 714 866 205 856 13 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors for the company to buy back its own shares. Adopted 79,1% 20,9% 55 764 477 14 713 947 97 936

% For % Against Votes

"FOR" Votes "AGAINST Abstention Extraordinary General Meeting 14 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors enabling the company to cancel its own shares Adopted 100% 0,0% 70 464 956 13 095 491 15 Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or share equivalents and/or debt securities, with pre-emption rights. Adopted 80,2% 19,8% 56 556 802 13 921 349 391 16 Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or share equivalents and/or debt securities, with waiving of pre-emption rights in the course of a public offering. Adopted 80,1% 19,9% 56 460 627 14 002 646 15 269 17 Delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or share equivalents and/or debt securities, with waiving of pre-emption rights as part of an offering governed by Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Adopted 79,9% 20,1% 56 324 487 14 138 789 15 266 18 Blanket ceiling on financial authorizations. Adopted 99,5% 0,5% 70 003 927 362 283 112 332 19 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by capitalizing retained earnings, profit, premiums or other items that may be capitalized. Adopted 98,2% 1,8% 69 129 592 1 237 157 111 793 20 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant performance shares. Adopted 83,0% 17,0% 58 307 057 11 923 762 247 723 21 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share capital increases restricted to members of a company or Group Savings Scheme and/or sales of reserved shares with waiving of pre-emption rights. Adopted 99,2% 0,8% 69 940 926 536 968 648 22 Amendment of Article 8 of the Company's bylaws relating to the lowering of the threshold for ownership interests, the crossing of which must be reported to the company. Adopted 78,5% 21,5% 55 307 879 15 170 379 284 23 Compliance of the bylaws with the new Articles of the French Commercial Code arising from Order no. 2020-1142 dated 16 September 2020. Adopted 99,9% 0,1% 70 406 201 72 119 222 24 Powers to carry out formalities. Adopted 100% 0,0% 70 477 238 1 117 187

Next key dates 2021 July 23 before market opens H1 2021 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

