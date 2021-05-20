The "Europe Cough Syrup Market By Product, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Cough Syrup Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).
The Germany market dominated the Europe Pediatric Market by Country in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.7 during the forecast period. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during (2020 2026). Additionally, The France market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during (2020 2026).
A considerable population has some kind of respiratory issue owing to air pollution that will propel the growth of the cough syrup market as it is an important medication utilized for the treatment of some diseases.
The rising prevalence of respiratory problems coupled with increasing air pollution is among the main factors driving the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing geriatric population with an active pharmaceutical industry is supporting the growth of the market as older people are prone to respiratory issues. In addition, the ever-growing enhancements in products are projected to provide new growth prospects for the cough syrup market.
The increasing cases of respiratory issues are providing lucrative opportunities for the cough syrup market. Moreover, the rising population of old age people along with increasing air pollution are driving the growth of the market. However, the misuse of cough syrup coupled with the strict rules regulations by the government will restrict the market growth. On the other hand, the high market potential of the developing regions will garner more growth opportunities for the cough syrup market growth.
The Retail Pharmacy market dominated the Spain Cough Syrup Market by Distribution Channel in 2019, thereby, achieving a market value of $85.9 million by 2026. The Hospital Pharmacy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2020 2026).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments covered in the Report:
By Product
- Cough Suppressants
- Combination Medications
- Expectorants
By Age Group
- Adult
- Pediatric
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacy
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Cough Syrup Market
Chapter 4. Europe Cough Syrup Market by Product
Chapter 5. Europe Cough Syrup Market by Age Group
Chapter 6. Europe Cough Syrup Market by Distribution Channel
Chapter 7. Europe Cough Syrup Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
