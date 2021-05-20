Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2021 | 18:05
Neocase Software: Neocase announces a strategic partnership with Talentsoft

Neocase, the pioneering platform for automating HR Service Delivery announces a new strategic partnership with Talentsoft, the European leader in Human Capital Management.

Through this launch, Neocase's Business Process Management (BPM) module will be fully integrated into the Talentsoft platform, enriching user value through increased automation and workflow capabilities in two distinct areas. Leveraging its powerful HR workflow capabilities, Neocase enables Talentsoft to streamline and automate key moments throughout the employee lifecycle, from pre/on-boarding, transitioning, and off-boarding, ensuring a friction-free experience from beginning to end. By taking advantage of Neocase's ready-made workflows, Talentsoft users will achieve faster time-to-value through reduced implementation costs and make real productivity gains by reducing the time spent on administrative tasks.

In addition, Neocase is deploying its Electronic Document Management (EDM) solution into the Talentsoft portal. This extension enables Talentsoft to deliver an improved experience that is both device and location agnostic, allowing for signing, storage and control of employee and HR documents.

This partnership is an accelerator for the two providers, who will gain access to new markets in France and internationally, notably by strengthening their existing presence in the US and Canada. Several projects are already underway with clients in France, Benelux and Germany.

Didier Moscatelli, CEO of Neocase explains: "We are proud to announce this strategic partnership with Talentsoft which showcases our capacity to enrich the offerings of bigger providers of HR solutions in the market. This alliance of two of the major players in the French cloud-based HR solutions market sends a strong signal and will enable organizations to accelerate their digitization. »

Joël Bentolila, CTO of Talentsoft says: "We're thrilled to be working with the Neocase teams. Thanks to this partnership, Talentsoft is now able to provide an innovative and personalized productivity experience to all its clients. Neocase's expertise in HR workflow management, applied to our savoir-faire in the SaaS domain, make this partnership a real catalyst for mutual growth and client satisfaction in the Human Capital arena."

The two providers have put in place an ambitious plan to strengthen the partnership in coming months, including skills transfer and training for internal teams.


